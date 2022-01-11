ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rina Torchinsky

bpr.org
 5 days ago

With years of work in professional baseball under her belt, Rachel Balkovec has already...

www.bpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Melky Cabrera, member of Yankees’ 2009 World Series winner, retires

Melky Cabrera, the starting center fielder for the Yankees’ 2009 World Series winning team, has retired. “I think the time has come for me to retire from MLB,” Cabrera said on social media in Spanish. Cabrera hadn’t played since 2019. Just three players from the Yankees’ last world...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Balkovec
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox reportedly sign outfielders Oscar Colás — the No. 5 rated international prospect — and Erick Hernandez as MLB’s international signing period opens

Outfielder Oscar Colás, the No. 5 international prospect according to MLB Pipeline, came to terms on a $2.7 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported Saturday. According to Sanchez, the Sox and outfielder Erick Hernandez agreed to terms on a $1 million deal. MLB Pipeline ranks Hernandez as the No. 28 international prospect. Colás, who was born in Santiago de ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Tarpons#Professional Baseball
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs open the international signing period by reportedly agreeing to deals with 2 top-50 prospects

The Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball’s international signing period Saturday by agreeing to deals with two highly ranked infielders. The Cubs most notably are signing shortstop Alexis Hernandez (Dominican Republic) for $1.3 million, third baseman Adan Sanchez (Panama) for $1.5 million and shortstop Jefferson Rojas (Dominican Republic) for $1 million, according to MLB.com. ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy