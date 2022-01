“Why should you care about the time value of money? Because if you don’t, you might run out.” — Lyle Boss. One of the fundamental financial concepts, the time value of money (TVM), says that the current value of a sum of money is worth more than the future value of that same amount. The principle of TVM comes from implicit costs, known as “opportunity costs.” It would be best if you evaluated when deciding whether it’s better to receive money now or take payments in the future. One way to think about opportunity costs is that they represent the value of what you stand to lose or possibly miss out on when you choose one possibility over another.

