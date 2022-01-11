INDI EV Introduces a New Type of Mobile Blockchain Set to Transform the EV Market

Joining Indigo is Volker Kaese, CTO, former Head of Innovation at Audi, and Eric Obers, Head of Design, a former Designer at Porsche and Lucid. Indigo Technologies, an automotive OEM delivering an entirely new class of smooth, roomy and affordable electric vehicles (EVs), is introducing two new vehicle designs aimed at the rideshare and delivery market – Indigo FLOW™ and FLOW PLUS™– at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Indigo’s breakthrough robotic wheels enable new types of EVs that ride significantly smoother, are more spacious and operate at lower cost than any other vehicles in their class. The FLOW and FLOW PLUS will be markedly better in all of these attributes compared to the Toyota Rav4 and the Ford Transit Connect, respectively. Both FLOW and FLOW PLUS will provide more than 250 miles of range with only a 40kWh battery.
