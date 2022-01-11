INDI EV Introduces a New Type of Mobile Blockchain Set to Transform the EV Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that HotCars recently ranked Mullen and its EV crossover, the FIVE, No. 2 among the publication’s annual “10 EV Startups to Watch Out For” honorees for 2022. “I am delighted that the world is starting to take notice of the Mullen FIVE and what we have to offer the EV market and beyond,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The debut of our EV crossover, the Mullen FIVE, at the 2021 LA International Auto Show this past November was a great success and very well received by everyone. This is just the start for Mullen; we’re looking forward to showcasing all we have to offer.”

