ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Prevent Pipes From Freezing This Winter

By Jackie Gillis
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VQJP_0diXuOiX00

BINGHAMTON, NY- Mayor Jared Kraham wants to remind residents to take all necessary precautions to prevent frozen pipes in homes and businesses.

In a statement sent out Kraham stated the pipes that freeze more frequently are those in unheated interior areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages or kitchen cabinets.

As well as, pipes running against exterior walls with little or no insulation.

The American Red Cross recommends:

  • Keepings garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.
  • Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.
  • When the weather drops outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes.
  • Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during the day and night.
  • If you plan on going away during the cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees.

Kraham is also reminding residents that anyone in need of housing should call 211 or go to a local shelter for assistance.

Visit redcross.org or contact the City of Binghamton’s Department of Public Works Dispatch at 607.772.7020 if you have any questions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

WATCH: Hochul talks winter storm prep

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding a storm briefing at noon. It will be streamed here once it starts. She’s speaking at the Department of Transportation (DOT) Shop on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham. Overnight on Monday, a storm traveling up the East Coast is expected to dump roughly a […]
LATHAM, NY
News Channel 34

What is wind chill and how do meteorologists calculate it?

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Upstate NY is no stranger to cold temperatures and strong winds. During the winter months, we often experience temperatures below freezing which is already brutal on its own. With strong winds factored in, it can feel even more unbearable and can lead to serious health conditions. When wind speeds are factored into those […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
News Channel 34

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ATLANTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Plumbing#Uban Construction#The American Red Cross#Keepings#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Housing
News Channel 34

Utica Fire Chief discusses fire safety and prevention

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We’ve reported on multiple fires across Utica within recent weeks and over the weekend a deadly fire took place in the Bronx, killing 19 people. In the wake of this tragedy, Eyewitness News spoke with Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll about fire prevention as well as what procedures firefighters follow when arriving at the scene.  “Our message is always when […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy