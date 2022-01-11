Prevent Pipes From Freezing This Winter

BINGHAMTON, NY- Mayor Jared Kraham wants to remind residents to take all necessary precautions to prevent frozen pipes in homes and businesses.

In a statement sent out Kraham stated the pipes that freeze more frequently are those in unheated interior areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages or kitchen cabinets.

As well as, pipes running against exterior walls with little or no insulation.

The American Red Cross recommends:

Keepings garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

When the weather drops outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during the day and night.

If you plan on going away during the cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees.

Kraham is also reminding residents that anyone in need of housing should call 211 or go to a local shelter for assistance.

Visit redcross.org or contact the City of Binghamton’s Department of Public Works Dispatch at 607.772.7020 if you have any questions.

