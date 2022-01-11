ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Song “Remembering Me”: Watch

By Madison Bloom
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cate Le Bon has released the latest single from her forthcoming album Pompeii. “Remembering Me” arrives with a stylish music video directed by Juliana Giraffe (of Los Angeles neo-glam outfit...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares New Song and Video for “Fish Scale,” Announces New Mixtape This Month

Fresh off joining forces with Birdman for their collaborative project From the Bayou, YoungBoy Never Broke Again returns today with his first new song of 2022. Released in tandem with a music video, “Fish Scale” is the promo single from YoungBoy’s untitled forthcoming mixtape, which is dropping this month. “New tape less than two weeks,” he wrote in the YouTube description for the track.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Video for Jack White’s New Song ‘Love Is Selfish’

Jack White has unveiled a new song, "Love Is Selfish," plus an accompanying video. "I've been trying over the years to try and overcome these fears, but nothing I come up with proves I can / And I work real hard to make you understand, " White sings, plucking an acoustic guitar. You can watch the clip below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Spin

Avril Lavigne Announces New Album Love Sux, Shares New Song ‘Love It When You Hate Me’

Avril Lavigne detailed her forthcoming Love Sux, which is out on February 25 through Travis Barker’s DTA Records. The eight-time Grammy-nominated pop punker also released the record’s fourth track, “Love It When You Hate Me” that features blackbear. Following the release of Love Sux‘s first single, “Bite Me,” the singles are Lavigne’s first new music since 2019. Love Sux is her seventh studio album, which is available for pre-order now.
TV SHOWS
variancemagazine.com

Stromae shares emotional, gripping video for new song 'L’enfer'

Ahead of a new album coming in March, Stromae has just shared a new song called "L'enfer." The stirring new track is accompanied by a video co-directed by Julien Soulier, Luc Van Haver, Coralie Barbier and Stromae himself. And it's a must-watch to fully grasp the context of the song.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Accelerometer Overdose”

Saxophonist Binker Golding and drummer Moses Boyd channel a sound as expansive as it is fierce, sculpting lightning-fast runs and whirling rhythms into vast, shapeshifting landscapes. Their music thrives on spontaneity: They recorded their 2017 album Journey to the Mountain of Forever with no edits or overdubs, and followed that studio LP with a pair of live recordings, 2018’s Alive in the East? and 2020’s Escape the Flames, captured at London’s Total Refreshment Centre. The duo’s forthcoming album Feeding the Machine breaks new ground: accompanied by electronic musician Max Luthert, they explode the timeline, using tape loops and delay to fashion a sound that seems to hover in place even as it charges forward.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Le Bon
Person
Bradford Cox
djmag.com

Alison Wonderland shares video for new single, ‘Fear Of Dying’: Watch

Alison Wonderland has shared the video to her new single, 'Fear of Dying'. The release gives a strong nod to Wonderland's trap and electronic R&B roots, combining soulful vocals with laidback broken beats and low slung basslines. A video to accompany the track has also been unveiled, directed by Brandon...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Alt-J Shares Cinematic New Song And Video “Hard Drive Gold”

Alt-J are an English indie rock band from Leeds, England. They were formed back in 2007. They’ve been described as indie pop, art rock and folktronica. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Joe Newman and composer Gus Unger-Hamilton. Popular tracks of theirs include “Fitzpleasure,” “Left Hand Free” and “Hunger of the Pine.” Some of their musical inspirations are Hot Chip, The Strokes and Deftones.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Desiigner Shares New Song "Oh Lord"

Desiigner's yet to live up to the hype of his break-out single, "Panda." Though it was with the help of Kanye West that the song did astronomical numbers, records like "Timmy Turner" still carried the hype longer than many expected. Unfortunately, his dealings with Kanye and G.O.O.D. Music went left and he ultimately took the independent route.
THEATER & DANCE
undertheradarmag.com

Father John Misty Officially Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Funny Girl”

Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman) has officially announced the release of his upcoming studio album Chloë And The Next 20th Century, which will be out on April 8 via Sub Pop/Bella Union. The announcement is accompanied by the release of a video for album track “Funny Girl.” Watch the Nicholas Ashe Bateman-directed video and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Myths#Mexican Summer#Giraffe Studios#Pompeii#Deerhunter
undertheradarmag.com

Beirut Shares New Song “Fyodor Dormant”

Beirut (aka Zach Condon and his band) has shared a new song “Fyodor Dormant.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming compilation album, Artifacts, a collection of never-before-heard recordings, which will be out on January 28 via Pompeii. Listen below. In a press release, Condon states: “I...
MUSIC
NPR

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon reflects on the 'Future Past'

Duran Duran have always been looking forward while not forgetting their past. Their fifteenth studio album, appropriately titled Future Past, has all the signature sounds; bouncy synths, melodic hooks and the ageless voice of lead singer Simon Le Bon. But the band has never been interested in rehashing their old sound into an early retirement; the new record feels just as inspired by the sonics of modern pop production as it is the band's legacy, with a slew of collaborators who know about such things, including Mark Ronson and, in a(nother) throwback that feels fresh, Giorgio Moroder.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Billy Talent Share New Song Judged

Billy Talent have shared a new song. Clocking in at under two minutes, Judged is a tightly wound pop-punk track off the Canadian band's upcoming sixth studio album, 'Crisis Of Faith', due out on January 21 via Spinefarm Records. The follow-up to 2016's 'Afraid Of Heights' will also include their...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Sea Power Share New Song “Green Goddess”

Sea Power (who were formerly known as British Sea Power, but last year shortened their name partially due to “a rise in a certain kind of nationalism in this world”) have shared a new song, “Green Goddess.” It’s the latest single to be taken from their upcoming new album, Everything Was Forever, which is due out February 18 via the band’s own label Golden Chariot. Listen below.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Maren Morris Shares New Song + Music Video 'Circles Around This Town'

Country music star Maren Morris rang in the new year today (Jan. 8) with a new song and music video, "Circles Around This Town." Morris wrote the song with her husband and "Chasing After You" duet partner, Ryan Hurd, plus Julia Michaels and Jimmy Robbins. Its lyrics capture the optimism and drive that's necessary for any artist in Nashville: a town where young talents face constant professional rejection before their first inkling of career success.
NASHVILLE, TN
undertheradarmag.com

EELS Share New Song “Amateur Hour”

EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) have shared a new song, “Amateur Hour.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming 14th studio album, Extreme Witchcraft, which will be out on January 28 via E Works/[PIAS]. Listen below. Previously released songs from the album are “Good Night...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Cate Le Bon examines legacy through groove on “Remembering Me”

Before Welsh singer/songwriter Cate Le Bon released her 2019 album Reward, she spent some time immersing herself in the music of legends: Bowie, Prince, Pharoah Sanders, Kate Bush. Some of these influences are more easy to detect in her music than others (the abstract sheen of Berlin-era Bowie being the most prominent among them), but what they share in common, more than any specific style or sound is a unique, inimitable sense of identity, and a legacy that—while for some remains unfinished—is essentially carved in stone.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy