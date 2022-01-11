Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Song “Remembering Me”: Watch

Saxophonist Binker Golding and drummer Moses Boyd channel a sound as expansive as it is fierce, sculpting lightning-fast runs and whirling rhythms into vast, shapeshifting landscapes. Their music thrives on spontaneity: They recorded their 2017 album Journey to the Mountain of Forever with no edits or overdubs, and followed that studio LP with a pair of live recordings, 2018’s Alive in the East? and 2020’s Escape the Flames, captured at London’s Total Refreshment Centre. The duo’s forthcoming album Feeding the Machine breaks new ground: accompanied by electronic musician Max Luthert, they explode the timeline, using tape loops and delay to fashion a sound that seems to hover in place even as it charges forward.
