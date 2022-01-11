Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Song “Remembering Me”: Watch

Duran Duran have always been looking forward while not forgetting their past. Their fifteenth studio album, appropriately titled Future Past, has all the signature sounds; bouncy synths, melodic hooks and the ageless voice of lead singer Simon Le Bon. But the band has never been interested in rehashing their old sound into an early retirement; the new record feels just as inspired by the sonics of modern pop production as it is the band's legacy, with a slew of collaborators who know about such things, including Mark Ronson and, in a(nother) throwback that feels fresh, Giorgio Moroder.

