ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'The Bachelor' recap: Clayton discovers 1 of the women might be playing him

GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuPHj_0diXtPJp00

Clayton Echard continued his journey to find love with the 22 remaining women on Monday's episode of "The Bachelor," but one of them has a secret that could force him to do something no other Bachelor has done before.

The season’s first group date featured celebrity guest Hilary Duff, who enlisted 10 of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party for one lucky young girl and her guests. Cassidy, however, was more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids.

MORE: 'The Bachelor' recap: Clayton's journey begins with a shocking franchise 1st

While the bold strategy didn't sit well with the other women, Clayton was impressed with her tenacity and rewarded her with the date rose.

Unfortunately, Cassidy's unrelenting pursuit of Clayton, along with her cockiness, led her to make a potentially fatal mistake when she privately told Sierra that she had a guy back home that she'd been "hooking up with on and off for a while." In fact, the two had video chatted just as she was on her way to tape the show and made plans to hook up again after she was done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrT11_0diXtPJp00
John Fleenor/ABC - PHOTO: Clayton Echard in an episode of "The Bachelor."

Later, at the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party, Sierra used her time alone with Clayton to spill the beans about Cassidy, warning him that she's not the person he thought she was.

That led Clayton to ask host Jesse Palmer a question that could change Cassidy's future and lead to a Bachelor first: "Has anyone has ever taken back a rose before?"

The episode ended with a cliffhanger, as we await Jesse's response.

MORE: 5 things to know about 'Bachelor' star Clayton Echard

Meanwhile, another drama was brewing after Shanae -- who, during another group date, tried stealing a page from Cassidy's playbook by calling Elizabeth "fake" to Clayton. That lead to tension between the two ladies and raised red flags regarding both of them.

Afterwards, it was Sarah who took home the date rose.

Elsewhere, Susie landed a one-on-one date with Clayton that included a scenic helicopter ride, sipping champagne on a yacht, a surprise musical performance by Canadian country singer Amanda Jordan and a date rose.

Here are the other women still in the running:

Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, California

Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, California

Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado

Genevive, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, California

Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, Rhode Island

Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California

Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sale representative from Houston, Texas

Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey

Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Gainesville, Florida

Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, California

Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida

Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, New York

Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Ohio

Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra, 26, a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas

Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, California

Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Brooklyn, New York

"The Bachelor" returns Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Meet ‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer’s Gorgeous Wife Emely Fardo: Her Job, When They Got Married

Sorry, ladies, he’s taken! Bachelor host Jesse Palmer is married to wife Emely Fardo, and they make a seriously gorgeous couple. The former football player, 42, and model, 35, who got engaged in July 2019, tied the knot on June 5, 2020, during a private ceremony at a close friend’s house in Connecticut. However, they did not announce their big news until the following year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

Wait, There Was A Third Bachelor Self-Elimination On Night 1 That No One Saw

The first night of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor was pretty chaotic, especially because the tables got turned on the lead in a major way. Usually, the Bachelor is the one deciding who he wants to stick around during Night 1, but this time, the premiere episode featured two women rejecting Clayton before the first rose ceremony. And it turns out, that’s not even the whole story: There was actually a *third* rejection that happened offscreen during Clayton’s first night. After the premiere aired, contestant Samantha Jeffries took to Instagram to explain why she straight-up disappeared from The Bachelor’s first episode.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind Clint Arlis' Death: 'The Bachelorette' Alum was 34

Clint Arlis, a former reality star popularly known for his appearance in the 11th season of the hit dating show "The Bachelorette," has passed away at the age of 34. His tragic death was confirmed by a family friend named Scott Bayer, who took to Twitter to reflect on Arlis and share their photo together.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Rhode Island State
Parade

Meet Susie Evans, the Beauty Queen Who May Claim Clayton's Crown (and Final Rose) on Season 26 of The Bachelor

“They found 30 women desperate enough to date this guy? Where?!” is just one of the “mean tweets” the new star of The Bachelor had to read about himself on-air earlier in December 2021. Bachelor producers know not all Bachelor Nation die-hards have warmed up to Season 26 star Clayton Echard just yet; he was given the title of The Bachelor, after all, almost immediately after he was shown the door by Bachelorette Michelle Young on that show’s Season 18 this fall (he made it to the final eight).
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Says His Dad Didn’t React Well to His Falling in Love With Three Women

For a guy not used to the spotlight, Clayton Echard is getting a crash course. The newest star of ABC's The Bachelor was on a rose-themed float (naturally) at this year's Rose Bowl Parade when he spotted a spectator wearing a sweatshirt featuring his alma mater the University of Missouri. “One person was wearing a Mizzou hoodie and I freaked out,” Echard tells Glamour. “I think he freaked out too. He was like, Why is this guy pointing at me and screaming?"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor: Teddi gets Clayton Echard’s first impression rose!

Tonight’s The Bachelor premiere contained a number of big moments, but also a huge one for Clayton Echard and Teddi. After all, she received the first impression rose!. We got to know pretty early on in the episode that Teddi would be an interesting contestant this season. She’s incredibly driven, so much so that love hasn’t always been her focus. We know that the show will probably spend a lot of time talking about her virginity, but that really shouldn’t be the focus. That’s her own personal choice and what we’re most interested in is watching her love story with Clayton unfold. The two have chemistry, to the point where she already kissed him even after she said that she wouldn’t!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Sierra
Distractify

Fans Want to Know Whether Clayton Echard Leaves 'The Bachelor' as an Engaged Man

Explosive drama, catfights, and man-tears make for great television, but the overall goal of The Bachelor lead is to find his forever partner. While there have been many leads in the past that didn’t quite sustain a lasting relationship, viewers have been holding out hope that the luck of each man will change. And since Clayton Echard is the new lead, fans are hopeful that he’ll get a happy ending.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Clayton Echard's availability is probably the main reason he was selected as The Bachelor

"The Bachelor is always on nowadays," says Rodger Sherman. "The last season of The Bachelorette ended less than two weeks ago, and now we have a new season of The Bachelor, and a new season will begin filming in a few weeks. The new Bachelor is Clayton, a Midwestern guy from a small town who was briefly signed to an NFL roster as a tight end, although he didn’t play in any games—please do not confuse him with Colton, the Bachelor from three seasons ago, who was a Midwestern guy from a small town who was briefly signed to an NFL roster as a linebacker, although he didn’t play in any games. Bachelors and Bachelorettes used to be chosen because they had prominent and emotional story arcs on past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette—but Clayton seems to have been selected in part because he was available to film after being dumped early during the just-ended-two-weeks-ago season of The Bachelorette. News broke that Clayton was the next Bachelor before his season even aired, and he then proceeded to play a confoundingly minuscule role in Michelle’s story. During the premiere, Clayton jokes that he received 'eight minutes' of screen time on her season, but feels he was selected because he 'believes in this process more than anyone else.' And who wouldn’t believe in the process after six whirlwind weeks not falling in love with somebody? It seems that instead of leaning on fans’ prior connections, The Bachelor would rather have a blank slate. This season is also supposed to represent a blank slate for the show itself." ALSO: Memes mock Echard's resemblance to host Jesse Palmer and Colton Underwood.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Clayton Echard on Why ‘The Bachelor’ Picked Him: “My Heart Was Genuine”

There has been a lot of intrigue around Clayton Echard as the new star of ABC’s The Bachelor franchise. When it was first reported in September, by The Hollywood Reporter, that the veteran reality dating show had found its next lead early on, Bachelor Nation curiosity began to swirl over which The Bachelorette contestant had made such an impression on the series’ producers. But when Echard was confirmed to be the contestant in question following his on-air elimination, his overall lack of screen time left a resounding question: Why was Echard, who placed eighth on Michelle Young’s season, chosen? “I showed everybody...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ifiberone.com

'The Bachelor' recap: Clayton's journey begins with a shocking franchise first

The Bachelor kicked off its 26th season on Monday with Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri meeting the 31 women who are vying to be his future wife. However, in a shocking franchise first, Salley, a 26-year-old Charlottesville, Virginia native, would head home before the first...
TV SHOWS
GMA

GMA

32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy