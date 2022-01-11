ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Supports Beloved Family Salon Ravaged By Parsippany Strip Mall Fire

By Valerie Musson
 5 days ago
Community support is on the rise for a beloved family salon that was destroyed when a fire ripped through a strip mall in Parsippany last week. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Community support is on the rise for a beloved family salon that was destroyed when a fire ripped through a strip mall in Parsippany last week.

Beauty City Salon & Spa at 172 Parsippany Rd. was reduced to ashes as a fire tore through the Green Hill Plaza on Jan. 4, DailyVoice.com reported.

Described as a “small family business,” Beauty City was opened in 2012 with “almost nothing,” according to a GoFundMe launched for repair expenses.

“The plaza where the salon is located was surrounded by caution tape and the stores were pitch black,” writes campaign creator Mia Lin.

“A fire that originated from a neighboring store destroyed the salon which my family has worked our entire lives for.”

The store was officially purchased in 2021 as the family continued to save money to purchase higher quality equipment and improve service, the fundraiser says.

“It was like a dream come true!” writes Lin.

Then, tragedy struck.

“When I woke up this morning, I was ready to start a fresh year only to find out that my dream was burnt to ashes,” writes Lin.

“Everything I worked for — all the equipment — was destroyed by fire and water... I am now back to point zero.”

More than $3,200 had been raised in less than a week for the business — but the campaign has a long way to go to reach its ultimate goal of $50,000.

“We would be extremely grateful if you could help us rebuild our salon and continue the business that our family relies on,” reads the fundraiser.

