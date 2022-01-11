Fans react to Vikings firing Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman

There are more questions than answers now that the Minnesota Vikings have basically wiped the slate clean with the Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman firings. Excitement, anxiety, sadness—Vikings fans are feeling every emotion right now.

Zimmer didn’t exactly walk into the best of situations in the aftermath of Leslie Frasier’s departure, but he was able to roll up his sleeves and turn the team into something respectable enough to win two division titles and clinch three playoff appearances.

Meanwhile, Spielman has served as the general manager for the organization for a decade. That amount of time on the job isn’t given to just anybody. It just shows the deep amount of faith the organization had in him to get the job done.

The reactions from fans over Monday’s firings are still coming in. Here are some of the things they’ve been saying:

List

Vikings fans were split on the firings