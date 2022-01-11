Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office recognizes police dogs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith will be presenting police dogs with their 2022 dog licenses on Jan. 11.

On Tuesday, Keith will present police dogs from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Miamisburg and Dayton police departments with their 2022 dog licenses at 11 a.m.

Three Sheriff’s Office K-9’s that just began service and one Dayton K-9 that is still in training will be recognized, according to the MCSO.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck and Montgomery County Auditor Keith will be speaking on the importance of the service the dogs provide the community as well as the importance of dog licensing.

