BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- In the beginning, we were faced with a novel coronavirus and a decision. Should we comply with mitigation which was intended to slow the spread and prevent overwhelming the health care system, or assert our autonomy and resist mandates at all costs? Half of us donned masks, complied with quarantine, and vied for vaccine. The other half acted as if they didn’t even believe the virus was real.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO