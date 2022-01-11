ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Form 4 ICAD INC For: Jan 06 Filed by: SASSINE ANDY

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Voyager Therapeutics, For: Jan 03 Filed by: Burek Julie

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Accel Entertainment, For: Jan 13 Filed by: Harmer Derek

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Surface Oncology, Inc. For: Mar 01 Filed by: ONEILL ALISON

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. For: Dec 16 Filed by: Ryan Alex

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icad#Streetinsider Premium#Issuer#Sec
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 DENNY'S Corp For: Jan 12 Filed by: WOLFINGER F MARK

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Reflects the payout of performance shares earned under the Denny's 2019 Long-Term Incentive Program. 2. Reflects the partial payout of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ALPHA & OMEGA SEMICONDUC For: Jan 13 Filed by: Li Wenjun

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Decarbonization Plus For: Jan 13 Filed by: McDermott James AC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 LendingClub Corp For: Jan 12 Filed by: ARMSTRONG ANNIE

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. /s/ Bhavit Sheth, attorney-in-fact 01/14/2022. ** Signature of Reporting...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AEHR TEST SYSTEMS For: Jan 13 Filed by: SPINK KENNETH B.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents shares...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. For: Jan 12 Filed by: Dobson David C

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL For: Jan 12 Filed by: Johnson Laura L.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The stock options vest and become exercisable on January 12, 2023 subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. For: Jan 12 Filed by: Garavaglia Mariana

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents additional Phantom Stock Units as a result of quarterly dividend. To be settled upon retirement in 100% Company Class...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

DESRI Inc (DESR) Files IPO Registration Statement

DESRI Inc (NASDAQ: DESR) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a top-five, pure-play, renewable energy independent power producer, or IPP, in the United States based on total gross capacity of operating projects as of September 30, 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie. We develop, construct, own, and operate high-quality renewable energy projects across the country. Since 2010, we have been building a dynamic company that we believe is poised for success in a rapidly evolving industry. Our diversified portfolio of utility-scale, renewable energy assets includes 67 solar and wind power generation and battery storage projects in 25 states representing 6,468 MW of capacity across contracted pre-construction, construction, and operational phases."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Silk Road Medical Inc For: Jan 11 Filed by: Rogers Erica J.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sensei Biotherapeutics, For: Jan 11 Filed by: Peyer James

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMARIN CORP PLC\UK For: Jan 10 Filed by: WOLD OLSEN PER

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Adaptimmune Therapeutics For: Jan 12 Filed by: Wood Gavin

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 CENTENE CORP For: Jan 05 Filed by: Burdick Kenneth A

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. Ownership includes 79,215 performance stock units granted on March 2, 2020, which are subject to meeting three-year performance conditions for the period ending December 31, 2022. Additionally, ownership includes 70,316 performance stock units granted on January 5, 2021, which are subject to meeting three-year performance conditions for the period ending December 31, 2023. The number of performance stock units vesting at the end of the three-year performance period is predicated on meeting three-year performance conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. For: Dec 24 Filed by: Leddy James

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ZILLOW GROUP, INC. For: Jan 12 Filed by: Stephenson Gordon Sheridan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy