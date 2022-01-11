ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Student injured in stabbing at Indiana high school

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7JRH_0diXrmsu00

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a high school student injured Tuesday morning in Indiana.

South Bend police were called to John Adams High School just after 8 a.m. and found a student wounded. The student was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Authorities told the South Bend Tribune that the incident happened in a bathroom. The school was been placed on lockdown as authorities investigated.

Chief Scott Ruszkowski told WNDU-TV that officers detained several minors for questioning after the stabbing. The circumstances leading to the incident remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

About 1,900 students are enrolled at John Adams High School, which serves the ninth through 12th grades, according to school officials. The school is the largest public high school in the South Bend area, about 70 miles west of Chicago and 135 miles north of Indianapolis.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Texas rabbi: Captor grew "belligerent" late in standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A rabbi who was among four people held hostage at a Texas synagogue said Sunday that their armed captor grew “increasingly belligerent and threatening” toward the end of the 10-hour standoff, which ended with an FBI SWAT team rushing into the building and the captor's death.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Support flows to 'changed' Texas synagogue after standoff

DALLAS — (AP) — The tight-knit congregation at a Texas synagogue where four people were held hostage by an armed captor during a 10-hour standoff over the weekend traces its roots back to a gathering organized over 20 years ago by a handful of families who were new to the area.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
86K+
Followers
83K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy