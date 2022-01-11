Final ‘Scream’ Trailer: One Last Stabby Push To Get You In Theaters

"This task force doesn't officially exist." HBO has unveiled another new red band the Peacemaker series, streaming on HBO Max in a few weeks. While finishing The Suicide Squad movie last year, James Gunn began writing a spin-off TV series centered on the origins of "Peacemaker", portrayed by John Cena. This picks up exactly where that leaves him, and continues when he returns home as a disgraced "hero" of sorts. The origin of the DC superhero so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use any and all force of arms to achieve it. The series cast includes Cena returning, with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, plus Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, and Nhut Le as "Judomaster". I really enjoyed what Gunn did with The Suicide Squad movie, which makes me more than excited to watch this – even though Peacemaker is such an asshole character. But that's the point? The eagle is the best part.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO