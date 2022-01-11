ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final ‘Scream’ Trailer: One Last Stabby Push To Get You In Theaters

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and lord, every upcoming sequel under the sun, are you sick of the legacy sequel yet? Well, the legacy sequel and the studios who make them are not sick of themselves. So get ready for the fifth “Scream” movie titled simply “Scream.” Originated...

theplaylist.net

Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

David Arquette Says Filming New ‘Scream’ With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox Was a ‘Cathartic Experience’

A meaningful return. David Arquette detailed how it felt to work with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, on the new Scream movie a decade after their split. “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” the Virginia native, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, January 5. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Arquette Loses It With Laughter Over Ex Courteney Cox’s ‘Gross’ Bangs On ‘Scream 3’ — Watch

Courteney Cox said ‘there was nothing worse’ than her bangs on ‘Scream 3,’ which her ex-husband and co-star David Arquette got a kick out of. Exes Courteney Cox, 57, and David Arquette, 50, bonded while promoting their new Scream movie on The Drew Barrymore Show. The formerly married pair and co-star Neve Campbell, 48, appeared on Drew Barrymore‘s talk show via Zoom on Monday and shared laughs while discussing Courteney’s unpleasant bangs that she donned to play Gale Weathers in 2000’s Scream 3.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

David Arquette’s Net Worth Is Huge—Here’s How It Compares to His ‘Scream’ Co-Star & Ex Courteney Cox

It’s been over 25 years since Scream, yet David Arquette’s net worth is still benefitting from his time in the slasher film franchise. In fact, his salary has only continued to grow with each new Scream movie—and the same can be said for the latest installment. Buy ‘Scream’ Tickets at Fandango $13.69+ Buy Now Before rising to prominence with Scream, Arquette—who was born in September 1971—was raised in a commune near Bentonville, Virginia. Arquette‘s mother Brenda worked as a therapist, actress, poet and acting instructor, while his father Lewis was an actor. He grew up with four siblings: Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis and Richmond, who...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman Talks ‘Being The Ricardos’ & Is Shocked Over The Love For Her AMC Theatres Ad [Interview]

“What?” That was Nicole Kidman’s reaction when she was told just how popular her AMC Theatres ad had become online and, well, in theaters. During a conversation about her SAG Awards-nominated performance in “Being The Ricardos,” the Oscar winner had mentioned a number of times how she does not go online. If you could hear her shock to our inquiry about the “We Make Movies” promotion, you’d certainly believe her.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Scream’ Drops Last Trailer As Stars Remember Wes Craven

Wes Craven may be gone, but the horror maestro will never be forgotten. The upcoming Scream–which lands in theaters Friday, Jan. 14–is the first film in the franchise without Craven at the helm, and two of the legacy stars took time this week to fondly remember the legendary filmmaker.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Final Scream Trailer Pays Tribute To Franchise's Iconic Moments

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Scream. The fifth movie in the hit horror franchise will be in theaters on January 14. This new clip, clocking in at just over a minute, really hammers on the movie's tension and scares. It's also filled with wall-to-wall callbacks and references to the original 1996 movie that helped redefine the horror genre. The trailer starts with Dewey explaining how to survive Ghostface--a reference to Randy's horror survival rules from the original. From there, pretty much every quick vignette points at another classic moment from the franchise. Check out the trailer below.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Win A Fandango Code to See SCREAM In Theaters!

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
MOVIES
southernillinoisnow.com

“Finish it, Sidney!” Check out the final trailer to ‘Scream’

Paramount Pictures has dropped the final trailer to its upcoming fifth Scream film. As previously reported, the new film has Neve Campbell‘s Sidney Prescott, David Arquette‘s Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox‘s Gale Weathers again facing somebody donning the mask of the Ghostface killer. The series survivors are...
MOVIES
Thrillist

The Trailer for Part 1 of The Last Season of 'Ozark' Is Finally Here

When Ozark's gripping third season came to a close, things didn't exactly look sunny for Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), the money-laundering kingpins of Missouri. Though the pair vanquished a few foes, including the steely attorney Helen Pierce, they remained under the control of the cartel, brought their children further into their crooked business, and, in a particularly grisly twist, had Wendy's brother killed. It's true things never look especially bright in the shadow-filled, blue-toned world of Netflix's Emmy-winning crime saga, but the outlook is increasingly grim.
TV SERIES
Collider

Final 'SCREAM' Trailer Reveals Knowing the Horror Rules Is Not Enough

With just a couple of days of waiting left before SCREAM hits theaters, Paramount is still teasing fans with a brand new trailer. Besides releasing a new trailer, Paramount also announced new collaborations with Twitter and Reddit that’ll give users of both networks a temporary Scream-themed experience. The new...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

New Ozark season 4 trailer promises no one gets out clean

Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) got what they wanted in Ozark season 3: They survived. However, some juicy new footage from the new “official” trailer for Ozark season 4 suggests that the Byrde family’s troubles are far from over. Warning: Spoilers ahead! Marty and...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Stars In A Mysterious Abduction Drama For AppleTV+

Is everything as it seems? Four people are about to test the boundaries of what’s true and who is trustworthy in the new series “Suspicion.” The Apple TV+ series explores what happens when a powerful businesswoman’s son is kidnapped. A small group of suspects find themselves on the run as they search for the actual perpetrators; what comes after is a thrilling race built on action and intrigue. The adaptation of Israel’s “False Flag” hails from “Man in the High Castle” writer and producer Rob Williams. This time, Williams is acting as showrunner as well as executive producer.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Scream 5 Trailer: Drop the 5, Just Scream. It’s Cleaner.

Ten years since Scream 4 and 25 since the original Scream, here’s the brand-new trailer for Scream (2022). For what’s technically Scream 5, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took the George Foreman–Jason Derulo approach to this reboot and simply named it after its Wes Craven predecessor. Scream features several cast members from the original Scream, including Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Marley Shelton. “I’ve seen this movie before,” Campbell mic-drops in the final trailer. Ghostface is terrorizing a new generation, made up of actors Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, and Melissa Barrera. Whoever’s behind the mask has apparently learned how to hack home-security systems, updating the self-aware slasher series with 2021 gags. Scream didn’t come out in time for Halloween (or Halloween Kills, on Peacock October 15). Watch Scream in theaters on January 14.
MOVIES
First Showing

One Final Red Band Trailer for Gunn's 'Peacemaker' with John Cena

"This task force doesn't officially exist." HBO has unveiled another new red band the Peacemaker series, streaming on HBO Max in a few weeks. While finishing The Suicide Squad movie last year, James Gunn began writing a spin-off TV series centered on the origins of "Peacemaker", portrayed by John Cena. This picks up exactly where that leaves him, and continues when he returns home as a disgraced "hero" of sorts. The origin of the DC superhero so dedicated to world peace that he is prepared to use any and all force of arms to achieve it. The series cast includes Cena returning, with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji, plus Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, and Nhut Le as "Judomaster". I really enjoyed what Gunn did with The Suicide Squad movie, which makes me more than excited to watch this – even though Peacemaker is such an asshole character. But that's the point? The eagle is the best part.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Final ‘Scream’ Poster Shows One Dark And Stormy Night

The hype is finally over. Let the screaming echo from movie theaters everywhere. By now, horror fans have enough Scream posters to wallpaper their bedrooms (and maybe the living room, too), but one, final poster–courtesy of screenrant.com–has appeared just days before the film’s release. Check out the retro design–complete with Ghostface, lightning crackling in the background and a terrified Sidney Prescott–on this page.
MOVIES

