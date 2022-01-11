ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vacant building fire causes damage near Arts District

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTQva_0diXr8rD00

Crews from Las Vegas and Clark County battled a large vacant building fire near the Arts District that started late Monday night.

Officials say crews responded to a building fire at 17 E. Oakey Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard, at 11:50 p.m. after fire dispatchers received numerous 911 calls that the building was on fire.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and smoke showing from the rear of the building. Crews had the fire under control in approximately thirty minutes and completely out in two hours.

The fire destroyed about half of the building, mostly to the rear, with damages estimated at $100,000, according to Las Vegas fire.

The Clark County Fire Department also assisted Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews for the fire call.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined but callers stated it appeared homeless people were evacuating from the building when the fire started.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Accidents
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Las Vegas Boulevard#Fire Call#Accident#Las Vegas Fire And Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Homeless
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy