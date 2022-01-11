Brookhaven police release photos of robbery suspect

Brookhaven police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly robbed a Jersey Mike’s in December last year.

According to police, Brookhaven officers responded to reports of a robbery at a Jersey Mike’s restaurant at 3895 Peachtree Road on Dec. 17, 2021. Police say the suspect entered the store just after 11 a.m. and used the restroom. When the suspect exited the restroom, he allegedly had a gun and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived, and no injuries were reported, according to police. Investigators used video footage from the store to gather a description of the suspect. Police say that description was used to find photos of the suspect on local transit.



Photos of the alleged suspect, provided by the Brookhaven Police Department.

BPD spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel said the department did not release a photo of the suspect while the incident was taking place due to the fact that store employees are in that photo.

Brookhaven police are asking anyone with information about the possible suspect to call 404-637-0636, or submit an anonymous tip to 404-577-8477.

