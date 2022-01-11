ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven police release photos of robbery suspect

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
Brookhaven police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly robbed a Jersey Mike’s in December last year.

According to police, Brookhaven officers responded to reports of a robbery at a Jersey Mike’s restaurant at 3895 Peachtree Road on Dec. 17, 2021. Police say the suspect entered the store just after 11 a.m. and used the restroom. When the suspect exited the restroom, he allegedly had a gun and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived, and no injuries were reported, according to police. Investigators used video footage from the store to gather a description of the suspect. Police say that description was used to find photos of the suspect on local transit.

Photos of the alleged suspect, provided by the Brookhaven Police Department.

BPD spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel said the department did not release a photo of the suspect while the incident was taking place due to the fact that store employees are in that photo.

Brookhaven police are asking anyone with information about the possible suspect to call 404-637-0636, or submit an anonymous tip to 404-577-8477.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fire evacuates Chops Lobster Bar

Diners at an upscale Buckhead restaurant were evacuated Friday night due to a fire. The fire started around 10 p.m. at Chops Lobster Bar, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. WSB-TV reported that the fire started inside a hood vent and was serious enough that firefighters had to call a second alarm to extinguish […] The post Fire evacuates Chops Lobster Bar appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New Buckhead police precinct to be unveiled tomorrow

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will unveil a new police precinct in Buckhead at a press conference planned for Thursday. The police precinct will be located at One Buckhead Plaza, which sits at the intersection of Peachtree and West Paces Ferry roads. “We started to work on Day One, addressing the issue of crime in our […] The post New Buckhead police precinct to be unveiled tomorrow appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Local police departments ask school district for automated traffic enforcement

Local police departments are calling for the DeKalb County School District to allow for automated speed enforcement in school zones, but school district officials are worried about public engagement and equity.  Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura, Doraville Police Chief Charles Atkinson, and Chamblee Police Chief Kerry Thomas held a press […] The post Local police departments ask school district for automated traffic enforcement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Woman robbed, pistol-whipped at Lenox Road intersection

Atlanta Police say a 28-year-old woman was robbed and struck several times with a pistol at a Buckhead intersection early Tuesday morning. Around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to 35 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive in downtown, the address of the Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital, on a report of a walk-in patient with an injury. The victim […] The post Woman robbed, pistol-whipped at Lenox Road intersection appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

