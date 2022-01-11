ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions

By Ashley Cowburn
 5 days ago

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over further allegations of rule-busting gatherings in No 10 as the rest of the country was subject to strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of coronavirus .

In the latest revelation, a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, including the prime minister and his wife, Carrie.

Here The Independent looks at all the allegations of gatherings across government and at the Conservative headquarters throughout 2020.

15 May

A joint investigation by The Independent and The Guardian revealed a wine and pizza gathering was held in the No 10 rose garden on 15 May 2020 — despite people from different households being restricted to one-on-one meetings with family members and friends outdoors.

An image later published by The Guardian showed wine and cheese being consumed by the prime minister, his wife, Carrie, advisers including Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock, the former health secretary. Mr Johnson has previously insisted “those people were at work, talking about work”.

20 May

In a blog just last week, Mr Cummings, the prime minister’s former chief adviser, dismissed the 15 May event showed an after-work party, insisting it was common practice at the time for meetings to be held in the garden due to the risk of Covid. However, he claimed that a “socially distanced drinks” event did take place on 20 May 2020, with a “senior No 10 official” inviting people.

Last night, the row exploded as a leaked email sent from the prime minister’s private secretary showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to the event, told to “bring your own booze” and “make the most of the lovely weather”.

Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he attended , but a source told The Independent he had “hung out” with staff for at least an hour as they knocked back drinks.

The event will be investigated by Sue Gray, the senior civil servant tasked with probing rule breaking allegations, and on Monday evening the Metropolitan Police said they were “in contact” with the Cabinet Office over alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations in No 10 on 20 May.

13 November

Another allegation made by Mr Cummings was of a “flat party” in Mr Johnson official residence with Carrie Johnson on 13 November 2020 — the same day the Vote Leave chief left Downing Street with immediate effect and just eight days after England’s second national lockdown was imposed. Last week, he claimed to have been told that staff in the press office “could hear the music playing loudly”.

Asked at prime minister’s questions last month whether there was a No 10 party on 13 November, Mr Johnson said “no”, but added: “I’m sure that whatever happened the guidance was followed at all times”.

27 November

A leaving event was reported to have been held on 27 November for adviser Cleo Watson, with the prime minister personally delivering a speech while alcohol was consumed. Mr Cummings, a close ally of Ms Watson, has insisted there was no party on this date, but Ms Gray’s investigation into rule-breaking allegations is examining this event.

10 December

It has been confirmed that Ms Gray’s inquiry will include a social event at the London offices of the Department for Education (DfE) on 10 December 2020, instigated by the then-education secretary Gavin Williamson to thank his staff.

At the time of the gathering, people in the capital were subject to Tier 2 restrictions, which banned mixing between households indoors while people were allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors.

The department has admitted a “gathering of colleagues” took place on 10 December, with “drink ad snacks brought by those attending”, adding: “While this was work-related, looking back we accept it would have been better not have gathered in this way at that particular time”.

14 December

Four days later, on 10 December, with Londoners still subject to Tier 2 restrictions, a party took place at the Conservative Party headquarters in Westminster. A spokesperson for the party has previously said the event was “unauthorised” and “formal disciplinary action” was taken against four CCHQ staff seconded to the then London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey’s campaign.

The Mirror newspaper later published an image of the gathering — leading to the resignation of Mr Bailey from an official role at the London Assembly as chair of the police and crime committee. Given the event was held in the offices of a political party, it does not fall under the remit of Ms Gray’s probe, but the Metropolitan Police said it would contact two people who attended.

15 December

The following day, on 15 December 2020, No 10 staff were involved in a festive quiz, with reports suggesting invites were sent out in advance. An image later published by the Sunday Mirror showed the prime minister flanked by colleagues , with one draped in tinsel and another wearing a Santa hat.

Downing Street said the prime minister had “briefly” attended the quiz — after the photographic evidence emerged — but insisted it was a virtual event and claimed he broke no rules.

16 December

The Mirror reported senior civil servants were “boozing and dancing” at the event, allegedly planned by staff from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’ office.

A DfT spokesman said: “Fewer than a dozen staff who were working in the office had a low-key, socially distanced gathering in the large open-plan office after work on December 16, where food and drink was consumed. We recognise this was inappropriate and apologise for the error of judgment.”

18 December

Allegations of a Christmas party held in No 10 on 18 December 2020 were the focus of much anger at the end of the last year when the reports first emerged in the Daily Mirror newspaper. The event happened while London was in strict Tier 3 measures, and just a day before Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown in the capital and vast swathes of the country.

After initially stonewalling questions of the get-together, Mr Johnson was forced to address the issue in the Commons after the explosive leak of a video showing No 10 staff holding a mock press conference and making jokes about a Christmas party. It led to the resignation of government aide Allegra Stratton and the prime minister announcing a Whitehall investigation led by Sue Gray, claiming he was “shocked” but the video.

“I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country, and apologise for the impression that it gives,” Mr Johnson told MPs.

