“Ask the Doc” with Marshall Kuremsky, MD from EmergeOrtho

By Susan St.Denis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week on “Ask the Doc,” our host Pam Vasilevskis sits down with...

raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Where was ‘flurona’ first detected?

AS if various strains of the coronavirus weren’t enough, the first case of the flurona has been reported in the world. The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every country in the world, causing over 293million deaths, according to Our World in Data. Where was 'flurona' first detected?. The first...
WORLD
fox5dc.com

Maryland to distribute 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks to residents

EASTON, Md. - Maryland will begin distributing 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks starting next week. Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement today after visiting a new state-run COVID-19 testing site at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Easton, MD. The N95 and KN95 masks — which...
EASTON, MD
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

