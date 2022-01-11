“Ask the Doc” with Marshall Kuremsky, MD from EmergeOrtho

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
AS if various strains of the coronavirus weren’t enough, the first case of the flurona has been reported in the world. The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every country in the world, causing over 293million deaths, according to Our World in Data. Where was 'flurona' first detected?. The first...
Nearly all teenagers who had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated, according to a new study. The Pfizer vaccine was 98% effective in preventing hospital intensive-care scenarios and 94% effective against all COVID-related hospitalizations in teenagers, the study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found.
EASTON, Md. - Maryland will begin distributing 20 million free N95 and KN95 masks starting next week. Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement today after visiting a new state-run COVID-19 testing site at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Easton, MD. The N95 and KN95 masks — which...
With Jennersville Hospital shuttered and Brandywine Hospital about to close, the Chester County EMS Council has released a “white paper” on the state of emergency medical care in the county, but also puts forth possible solutions. “We just really want to make sure we can get as many...
Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
STURGIS, Mich. — As the omicron variant spreads, COVID-19 patients are filling up hospitals across the state. Sturgis Hospital is so overwhelmed that they’re having to transfer patients to facilities out of state by helicopter. Emergency director Dr. Luke Saski said that all Michigan hospitals are nearing capacity...
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 821,408 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Salisbury […]
Comments / 0