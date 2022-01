Wilson is an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis and a public voices fellow at The OpEd Project. Senate action on voting legislation is stalled in 2021, even though governors across the country urged the U.S. Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. This postponement came at a time when voting rights are under siege in many cities and states, potentially blocking many who can vote from voting at all.

