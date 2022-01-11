Bank of America (BAC) PT Raised to $57 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell initiates coverage on Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) with a Overweight rating, PT $120.00. The analyst comments "Fiverr is a pure-play freelancing platform with no traditional staffing component. The company is able to command a strong take rate given its e-commerce like approach to the freelance market, along with providing several seller offerings to drive the take rate even higher. Fiverr has been able to drive strong growth (50%+ over the last two years) without a salesforce due to its efficient sales and marketing strategy. Finally, Fiverr Business and the recent Stoke acquisition should help the company move from primarily SMB focused to more enterprise exposure."

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO