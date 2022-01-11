ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bank of America (BAC) PT Raised to $57 at Piper Sandler

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Piper Sandler analyst Jeffery Harte raised the price target on Bank...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Altice-USA (ATUS) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Kohulan Paramaguru downgraded Altice-USA (NYSE: ATUS)
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Robinhood Markets Stock (HOOD): $17 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) have received a $17 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) have received a $17 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Richard Repetto reduced the price target on Robinhood from $38 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from Neutral to Sell. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. Shares of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. closed at...
STOCKS
#Bank Of America#Bac#Stock#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) PT Lowered to $480 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy lowered the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to $480.00 (from $487.00)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani downgraded Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell initiates coverage on Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) with a Overweight rating, PT $120.00. The analyst comments "Fiverr is a pure-play freelancing platform with no traditional staffing component. The company is able to command a strong take rate given its e-commerce like approach to the freelance market, along with providing several seller offerings to drive the take rate even higher. Fiverr has been able to drive strong growth (50%+ over the last two years) without a salesforce due to its efficient sales and marketing strategy. Finally, Fiverr Business and the recent Stoke acquisition should help the company move from primarily SMB focused to more enterprise exposure."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers upgraded Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC)
STOCKS
pulse2.com

AbbVie Stock (ABBV): $160 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $160 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $160 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond increased the price target on AbbVie from $129 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nevro Corp (NVRO) PT Raised to $92 at Piper Sandler on Physician Survey Results

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder raised the price target on Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) to $92.00 (from $90.00)
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Pinterest Stock (PINS): $53 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) have received a $53 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) have received a $53 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion upgraded Pinterest to an “Overweight” rating from a “Neutral” rating while reducing the price target from $58.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Assumes Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Dave Westenberg assumes coverage on Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brinker Int'l (EAT) Highlighted as a Top Value Name for 2022 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan reiterated an Overweight rating and $80.00 price target on Brinker Int'l (NYSE: EAT)
STOCKS
Benzinga

(BAC) - Analyzing Bank of America Corporation's Short Interest

Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC) short percent of float has fallen 6.61% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 91.81 million shares sold short, which is 1.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS

