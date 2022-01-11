ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chinese broadcaster ordered to pay EPL $213M over TV rights

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0diXoh4y00

A Chinese broadcaster has been ordered to pay the English Premier League at least $213 million by the High Court in London over the collapse of one of the competition's most lucrative international rights agreements.

The league terminated the deal last year after PPTV failed to pay two installments of the rights fees owed, citing a change to the schedule caused by the 100-day pandemic-enforced pause in fixtures in 2020 and the lack of fans in stadiums when games resumed in June.

Given the season concluded eventually, the judge rejected the arguments made by the streaming service, which is owned by Suning, the Chinese retail giant that also controls Italian champion Inter Milan.

“In many commercial contracts events may transpire other than as anticipated by one, or even both, contracting parties,” Judge Peter Fraser said in a ruling published on Tuesday. “That does not mean that the court will re-write the parties’ bargain and impose different terms upon them to suit those later events. That is not the function of the law of contract.”

The judge said the league payments of $210.3 million and $2.673 million should be made by the broadcaster's parent company, PPLive Sports International, along with interests and legal costs.

The Premier League said it would “now begin the process of recovering the fees and costs owed by PPLive.”

The judge pointed out in his ruling that the broadcaster had even “failed to pay a substantial amount of outstanding legal fees” owed to its lawyers last year.

Inter Milan is due to play in England in March when it is hosted by Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham vs Arsenal: North London derby postponed as Premier League accepts Gunners’ request

The north London derby match between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday has been postponed after the Premier League accepted a request from the depleted Gunners, with Spurs understood to be extremely unhappy with the situation.The league issued a statement confirming the news on Saturday afternoon, after Arsenal had submitted a request on Friday with a host of players missing due to coronavirus, injury, suspension and some on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).“Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League in a mess over Covid postponements amid Tottenham fury

When Tottenham Hotspur learned that their match against Arsenal was off, there was “fury” within the club. That comes across in a strong statement, of which the stand-out line is this: “We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule.”Many will be furiously nodding their head. The argument being made around much of the game is that this is “a mess”.There is some irony to the fact that the announcement of the postponement was delayed so as not to distract from another televised game, just as that match was pretty much finishing the title race.It wasn’t a great...
UEFA
Variety

DAZN Nears Estimated $800 Million Deal to Acquire BT Sport

Sports streaming service DAZN is on the cusp of an estimated $800 million deal to acquire Britain’s BT Sport, which would give it rights to the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, according to four sources familiar with the matter (via Reuters). Negotiations for the deal became public last fall, but the deal is expected to conclude as soon as this month — though it could still fall apart at any moment, the sources said. Contacted by Variety, DAZN declined to comment on the matter. DAZN now has over 11 million subscribers, according to Reuters, while BT Sports has around...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Fraser
Reuters

UK government to cut funding for BBC - Mail on Sunday report

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's government will cut the BBC's funding by ordering a two-year freeze on the fee that people pay to watch the broadcaster, the Mail on Sunday reported. The future of the licence-payer funded British Broadcasting Corporation is a perpetual topic of political debate, with Prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Manchester City turn screw in title race as Norwich add to Rafael Benitez woes

Kevin De Bruyne scored a superb winner as Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.The Belgian playmaker curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.The victory possibly ended the Londoners’ title chances. Liverpool 14 points behind City but with two games in hand, may now be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raphinha contract: Marcelo Bielsa pleased Leeds are discussing new deal with ‘best player’

Marcelo Bielsa believes Leeds have made “a great decision” by starting talks with star player Raphinha over an improved contract.Raphinha, Leeds’ stand-out performer since they returned to the Premier League, has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.The 25-year-old Brazilian signed a four-year contract when joining Leeds from Rennes for £17million in October 2020 and talks between his agent Deco and the Yorkshire club about a better deal are ongoing.Bielsa, whose side return to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, said: “I think it’s a great decision. Raphinha is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#The Premier League#Inter Milan#Chinese#The High Court#Pptv#Suning#Italian#The Champions League#Ap
The Independent

Antonio Conte happy at Tottenham but ‘will see’ about long-term future

Antonio Conte could not give assurances about his long-term future at Tottenham but insists he is happy at the club.Conte signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season when he joined the club in November as he tries to take Spurs back to the top table of English football.He has inherited a bigger job than he thought, though, and has spoken publicly about how there is an “important gap” between his side and the top four.🎙 “For sure I want to improve the situation. I think that the people deserve much more than this.”Antonio Conte previews Sunday's North...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea chase City scalp and new boys eye debuts – Premier League talking points

Nine Premier League fixtures will take place this weekend after the majority of clubs have battled through their recent Covid-19 issues.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points before this round of matches with important clashes at both ends of the table.Will Tuchel have Midas touch?🏆 Congratulations, @ChelseaFC - #UCLFinal winners!@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/btoRg1JM32— UEFA (@UEFA) May 30, 2021Chelsea travel to the Etihad for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday already trailing Manchester City by 10 points. When Thomas Tuchel first arrived in England, he got the better of Pep Guardiola in three crunch games at...
UEFA
The Independent

WSL: Manchester United run riot against Birmingham as City continue winning run

Manchester United denied Birmingham City two wins on the bounce as they claimed a dominant 5-0 win in the Women’s Super League on Saturday. Birmingham came into the match off the back of a huge upset over league leaders Arsenal, but United made sure they didn’t have the same fate and came out firing.Marc Skinner’s side were 3-0 up after 20 minutes thanks to goals from captain Katie Zelem and Leah Galton, before the afternoon went from bad to worse for the visitors as Emily Ramsey hit in an own goal and Alessia Russo added a fifth with a strike...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Aston Villa vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon. The fixture comes just days after the two teams met in the third round of the FA Cup, with Ralf Rangnick’s side holding on to a 1-0 victory after Scott McTominay stuck early. After a tumultuous first half of the season, United entered the weekend six points adrift of the top four, although Rangnick’s side do also have two games in hand. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEMeanwhile, Aston Villa have made an early statement of intent in the transfer market after completing the signings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn lessons following Aston Villa frustration

Frustrated Bruno Fernandes says lessons have to be learned after Manchester United let victory “escape at the end” against Aston VillaHaving edged past Steven Gerrard’s side in the FA Cup third round on Monday, Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils were on course for an important Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday evening.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Fernandes to open the scoring and, just as Villa had upped the ante, the stand-in skipper extended United’s lead in the second half.But at the end of a week in which Cristiano Ronaldo – absent through injury on Saturday – questioned the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte claims Tottenham ‘deserve much more’ amid current struggles

Antonio Conte has said the people at Tottenham Hotspur “deserve much more” as the Italian tries to take the club back to the top tier of English football.Conte has inherited a tough task at Spurs, who are no longer challenging for the top honours after several years of decline.The Italian has spoken at length about the “important gap” the club has to bridge with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool Chelsea and Manchester United and how his side are currently “in the middle”.He has looked forlorn in recent weeks as he saw his side lose a Carabao Cup semi-final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ABC News

ABC News

512K+
Followers
127K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy