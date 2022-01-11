ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chinese broadcaster ordered to pay EPL $213M over TV rights

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A Chinese broadcaster has been ordered to pay the English Premier League at least $213 million by the High Court in London over the collapse of one of the competition's most lucrative international rights agreements. The league terminated the deal last year after PPTV failed...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#The Premier League#Inter Milan#Chinese#Ap#The High Court#Pptv#Suning#Italian#The Champions League
