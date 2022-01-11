ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘In walks the most gorgeous young girl’: The moment Marilyn was discovered

 5 days ago

“Who is this girl?” the head of casting at 20th...

Photographer captures young Marilyn learning to pose

In 1945, a photographer captured young, brunette Marilyn Monroe in the American Southwest learning how to pose. To see new sides of the star you haven’t seen before, watch “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” premiering Sunday, January 16, at 9 p.m. ET.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Experts reveal how Marilyn Monroe was a feminist trailblazer

“Reframed: Marilyn Monroe,” a documentary series, reclaims the life and legacy of Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe to reveal a new story, of a complex and powerful woman ahead of her time. Don’t miss the premiere on Sunday, January 16, at 9 p.m. ET.
CELEBRITIES
What to watch this weekend: ‘Reframed: Marilyn Monroe’ on CNN

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) Guest comic Jeff Davis stops by. Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Adult Swim at midnight) Elle struggles with knowing what’s real and what’s fake while J opens up about his own past. Premieres. Remix My Space with Marsai Martin (Discovery Plus)...
TV SERIES
Ye and Julia Fox Have Another Photoshoot Date Night

Looks like these Ye and Julia Fox photoshoots are going to be a regular thing now. In yet another piece with Interview, the Uncut Gems actress has once again shared photos and spilled the beans on date night with her new beau. The first shoot was on Wednesday night at...
CELEBRITIES
Marilyn Monroe
Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug Get Married In "Walked In" Music Video

Mariah The Scientist sparked some rumors with Young Thug when the pair of recording artists were spotted in some wedding-style photos, prompting fans to theorize on the nature of their relationship. We've seen Mariah with Thug several times over the course of the last few years, but Thug is also in a well-documented relationship with Jerrika Karlae.
CELEBRITIES
Christine Baranski’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Girls Lily & Isabel

The Emmy-winning actress had two daughters, who are now adults, with her late husband Matthew Cowles. Find out more about both of them here!. Christine Baranski has had a long career both on-stage and on-screen. After making her Broadway debut in 1980, the 69-year-old actress has gone on to an accomplished career in entertainment. She won a Tony in 1984 for her performance in The Real Thing and another in 1989 for Rumours. She starred as Maryann Thorpe in the sitcom Cybill from 1995 to 1998 and won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. Other than Cybill, she received a number of nominations for her many appearances on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory and in the drama The Good Wife. Christine has also starred in many film adaptations of musicals, with some notable performances being in Chicago and Mamma Mia! For much of her career, Christine was married to actor and writer Matthew Cowles from 1983 until his death in 2014. Together, the pair had two daughters. Find out more about both of her girls here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Julia Fox Dishes on Steamy New Photos With Kanye "Ye" West and About "Surrendering"

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West & Julia Fox Rock Matching Looks on Date Night. Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West's chemistry is only getting stronger. Speaking with Interview magazine on Saturday, Jan. 15, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, called her new relationship a "redemption story" and shared a behind-the-scenes look at her recent dinner outing—and its accompanying photo shoot—with the rapper and a few of their famous friends.
CELEBRITIES
10 of the Scariest 'The Walking Dead' Moments

The final season of The Walking Dead is set to wrap in 2022, no less than twelve years after its debut. The series has shifted show runners, killed off countless characters, and thought up endless ways to pit humans against the undead, and, perhaps more importantly, each other. It might be the human drama that kept us tuning in for more, but this was never a series that let us feel too comfortable becoming attached to a character. Even fan favorites like Glen, Siddiq, and Beth were not safe from the zombie apocalypse, while central characters like Rick Grimes made pretty some controversial moves along the way.
TV SERIES
Jon Lind, A&R Exec and Writer of Hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna and Others, Dies at 73

Jon Lind, writer of hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna, Vanessa Williams and others, passed away Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer, his attorney, Jeremy Rosen, has confirmed. He was 73. Lind’s catalog, in which Primary Wave acquired a majority stake last year, included such songs as “Boogie Wonderland” and “Sun Goddess” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Save the Best for Last” by Vanessa Williams and “Crazy for You” by Madonna, the latter two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Save the Best for Last” was named ASCAP’s Song of the Year in 1992 and...
MUSIC
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES

