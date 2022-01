Calling him "a wonderful human being and officer," a Cheyenne woman took to Facebook Friday morning to thank a Cheyenne policeman for his compassionate act. "Please tell the officer that has the patrol car number 36 thank you very much for escorting the gentleman and his wheelchair on Lincolnway since there was nowhere for him to be," Mary Honeycutt said in a post to the Cheyenne Police Department.

