No one in Western Massachusetts, the commonwealth of Massachusetts or the United States should be food insecure. Most everyone would agree with this statement yet as a society we have different views on how to achieve it. I am often asked, “Shouldn’t the goal of the food bank be to solve hunger and put yourselves out of business?” Believe me when I say, nothing would make us happier. Solving hunger isn’t easy when society cannot agree on its causes, much less how to address them.

