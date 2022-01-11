Here’s how much Bengals attendance improved in playoff season

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the dumbest way possible Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were on a late drive in an attempt to steal a last-second win in the Wild Card round, made a terrible play-call, then had an official cost them precious time as they tried to stop the clock. It was freaking wild.
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an abrupt end Sunday when they lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, in a game that came down to the wire after Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to give it away. The Cowboys won the NFC East and had...
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out. Following the game, Cowboys fans...
Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
Jerry Jones reaction to loss: Dallas Cowboys owner sent a stern message that sure sounded like a direct shot at Mike McCarthy after Sunday’s loss. Let’s spare hyperbole: The Dallas Cowboys playoff loss on Sunday afternoon was nothing short of embarrassing. Dallas entered the postseason with its sights...
FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Ah Jeez, the Dallas Cowboys did it again. The Cowboys potent offence mixed in with a vastly improved defence had lots of fans primed and ready to make a run in the 2022 postseason. While they are certainly a flawed team, their raw talent is up there with the best of them.
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
Aaron Rodgers will reportedly not be the only star National Football League quarterback to explore his options this offseason. There’s been a lot of speculation about Russell Wilson as of late. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said his plan is to stick around and compete for Super Bowls, he will reportedly explore his options this offseason.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in...
The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
It’s back to the drawing board for coach Mike McCarthy the rest of the brain trust of the Dallas Cowboys after falling short against the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card affair on Sunday night. It’s another early exit for the Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs, as they...
Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t handling the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening. The game came down to one final play, with the Cowboys unable to get a play off following a rush up the middle by Dak Prescott.
