WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration isn't doing enough to increase availability of COVID-19 tests, senators told federal health officials Tuesday. "Testing's broken," Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, said during a committee hearing on addressing new COVID-19 variants. When it comes to battling the pandemic, "we're here to support [you]; what you need, tell us. But don't think we're just going to sit here and print money without a full accountability of where it has gone."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO