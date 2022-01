Police in the UK have arrested two teenagers connected to the hostage taking at a Dallas area Synagogue over the weekend. "As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that took place at a Synagogue in Texas on 15 January 2022, Officers from the Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests in relation to the incident," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Twitter Sunday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO