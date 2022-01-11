ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Saban Admits Defeat To Kirby Smart: “You Guys Kicked Our A** In The 4th Quarter”

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Whelp, the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide fell to the Georgia Bulldogs last night in the National Championship by a score of 33-18, and for those of us who live in the southeast, be prepared to get barked at by anyone in UGA attire.

The game was a tight one all the way until late in the fourth quarter, when Alabama quarterback and Heisman winner Bryce Young threw a pick six that put the game on ice for the Dawgs.

This was Georgia’s first National Championship victory since 1980, so needless to say, Athens may soon burn to the ground…

If it hasn’t already.

It was clear to see that Georgia was the better team in the fourth quarter, as they milked the clock with solid runs from running backs Zamir White and James Cook, and the defense looked stout the whole game, only giving up one touchdown to the Tide.

And who was one of the first ones to admit it?

No other than arguably the greatest coach of all time, Nick Saban.

He told UGA head coach Kirby Smart in the postgame handshake:

“You guys kicked our ass in the 4th quarter.”

He also mentioned that the ‘Bama trainers believe their star wide receiver, Jameson Williams, may have a torn ACL.

Now this is a rarity coming from the man who expects nothing less than perfection, and hates losing more than anybody on this planet. We’re talking about the guy who blamed their loss to Clemson in the 2018 Natty because of “SEC schedule exhaustion.”

Either way, the Georgia Bulldogs are National Champions.

