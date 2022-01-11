ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-11 21:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Portage; Vilas; Wood LIGHT SNOW WILL RESULT IN SLIPPERY TRAVEL THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON A band of light snow will continue move across the region through this afternoon. Snow accumulations of an inch or less are possible. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions through this afternoon. Brief reductions in visibility and slippery roads can be expected.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 09:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Scott Light Wintry Mix Changing To Light Snow Through Early Evening A light wintry mix has overspread the area this afternoon, and could cause some light accumulations of sleet and snow in spots. Watch for a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses through evening.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Campbell, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Grant; Kenton LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING Light snow will develop through the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. While significant accumulations are not expected, light accumulations of generally an inch, to as much as two inches, will be possible, depending on exact location. These light accumulations may create slippery conditions on roads and untreated surfaces. Please exercise extra caution if traveling through this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Madison, Union, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 15:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Greene; Hamilton; Madison; Union; Warren LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING Light snow will develop through the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. While significant accumulations are not expected, light accumulations of generally an inch, to as much as two inches, will be possible, depending on exact location. These light accumulations may create slippery conditions on roads and untreated surfaces. Please exercise extra caution if traveling through this evening.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 10:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West, north, and east facing beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Beaches of Aguada, Rincon and Anasco in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 03:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches, greatest across Niagara County. This will bring storm totals into the 12 to 18 inch range, with 18 to 22 inches across Niagara County. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce significant blowing and drifting snow, especially this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 05:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: South Walton HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM CST this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 05:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Nearly all beaches of Saint Croix. Beaches of southwest Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Allegany, Livingston, Ontario by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 03:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany; Livingston; Ontario WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches will bring storm totals into the 10 to 14 inch range. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce significant blowing and drifting snow, especially this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 14:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Licking WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts. Some brief mixing with sleet is also possible. * WHERE...Licking County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bergen, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 03:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Hudson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EST FOR HUDSON...SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN...QUEENS...RICHMOND...BRONX...KINGS AND NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) COUNTIES At 319 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, and eastern Staten Island, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Bay Ridge and Tompkinsville around 330 AM EST. Flatbush and Bayonne around 335 AM EST. Crown Heights and Park Slope around 340 AM EST. Brooklyn Heights and Battery Park around 345 AM EST. Jersey City and Lower East Side around 350 AM EST. Hoboken and East Village around 355 AM EST. Midtown Manhattan and Union City around 400 AM EST. Secaucus and Astoria around 405 AM EST. RFK Bridge around 410 AM EST. Mott Haven and Ridgefield around 415 AM EST. Fort Lee and Teterboro around 420 AM EST. Hackensack and Bergenfield around 430 AM EST. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

