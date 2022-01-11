ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-11 21:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-13 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Portage; Vilas; Wood LIGHT SNOW WILL RESULT IN SLIPPERY TRAVEL THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON A band of light snow will continue move across the region through this afternoon. Snow accumulations of an inch or less are possible. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions through this afternoon. Brief reductions in visibility and slippery roads can be expected.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 09:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Scott Light Wintry Mix Changing To Light Snow Through Early Evening A light wintry mix has overspread the area this afternoon, and could cause some light accumulations of sleet and snow in spots. Watch for a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses through evening.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Portage; Vilas; Wood LIGHT SNOW WILL RESULT IN SLIPPERY TRAVEL THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON A band of light snow will continue move across the region through this afternoon. Snow accumulations of an inch or less are possible. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions through this afternoon. Brief reductions in visibility and slippery roads can be expected.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Campbell, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Grant; Kenton LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING Light snow will develop through the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. While significant accumulations are not expected, light accumulations of generally an inch, to as much as two inches, will be possible, depending on exact location. These light accumulations may create slippery conditions on roads and untreated surfaces. Please exercise extra caution if traveling through this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches from the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Madison, Union, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 15:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Greene; Hamilton; Madison; Union; Warren LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING Light snow will develop through the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. While significant accumulations are not expected, light accumulations of generally an inch, to as much as two inches, will be possible, depending on exact location. These light accumulations may create slippery conditions on roads and untreated surfaces. Please exercise extra caution if traveling through this evening.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 05:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: South Walton HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM CST this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet. For the Rip Currents, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 10:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West, north, and east facing beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Beaches of Aguada, Rincon and Anasco in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches from the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 20:50:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West, north, and east facing beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Beaches of Aguada, Rincon and Anasco in western Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Southwest, Vieques by NWS

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

