Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

By Christy Bieber
 5 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check.

But, there is one group of Americans who is guaranteed a $5,000 payment this year -- if they file their taxes in order to get their money. Here's who is owed $5,000 along with some advice on claiming this large sum of money to help with the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

Here's who can claim their $5,000 in stimulus money

The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

See, the American Rescue Plan Act provided:

  • Stimulus checks worth $1,400 per dependent
  • An expanded Child Tax Credit worth $3,600 per child for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17

If you had a baby in 2021, then that child counts as a dependent both for purposes of the stimulus check as well as for purposes of the Child Tax Credit. But the IRS wouldn't have known about this child yet when it was sending out these payments.

As a result, those who added a new child to their family missed out on $5,000 in stimulus funds they should have received in 2021 -- and they can soon claim the money.

Those who added an older dependent, such as parents who adopted a child over the age of 6, are also entitled to the $1,400 check as well as the expanded Child Tax Credit, but they'll get $4,400 instead of $5,000.

And those who added multiple children to their family can get the stimulus payment and credits for each child -- which means if you gave birth to twins in 2021, you're in for a whopping $10,000 payment.

How to claim your $5,000 in stimulus money

You can claim your $5,000 in stimulus money by filing a 2021 tax return. The IRS will likely begin accepting them at the end of January or the start of February 2022.

The money will be added to your tax refund or will reduce any tax liability that you have. If you are owed a refund from the IRS, the fastest way to get it is to file your taxes as soon as filing season opens and request that the IRS directly deposit the money in your bank account . If you're owed $5,000 in stimulus funds, you'll likely want to do this quickly so you can get your hands on the cash as soon as possible this year without worrying about delays.

It's not just people who added a dependent to their family who can file a return to claim their COVID-19 relief funds, either. Anyone who missed out on stimulus payments for any reason in 2021 can file a tax return ASAP to get that money into their account so they can use it to help cover some of the ongoing costs the pandemic has caused.

Jake Wells

Will You Be Getting Another Stimulus Payment From The Government? (Some Good News For Californians.)

cashPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Now that we're in 2022, what can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government? Well, during the 2021 tax year, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the beginning of this year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old.The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring.
CNET

Child tax credit: How to get the rest of your money

The IRS announced that tax season will start Jan. 24, the earliest date you can file your tax return with the federal agency. Although the advance child tax credit payments ended in December, there's still more money from the expanded child tax credit for parents to receive with their 2021 tax refunds.
BGR.com

Two new $1,400 stimulus checks might come next month – see if you’re eligible

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board became the latest entity, in a new commentary this week, calling on Congress to quickly revive President Biden's expanded child tax credit. Which, as everyone probably knows by now, this month reverted back to its pre-Covid max amount of $2,000 (instead of $3,600). That also means, at least for the time being, no new federal stimulus check in 2022 is coming. At least, not yet. “It’s deeply frustrating that one of the nation’s most potentially powerful tools to reduce childhood poverty...
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Who Will Receive Payments Worth $1,000- $5,000 This Year?

This year, an all-encompassing stimulus check payment is almost certainly not in the cards and the prospects of that happening are slim to none. Despite this, a select people will continue to benefit from the 2021 initiatives and will be able to collect part of the funding this year. While the funds expected to come in this year were hoped to include another year of Expanded Child Tax Credit payments, they have been put on hold for the time being. The Senate's ability to enact President Biden's Build Back Better proposal is dependent on the Senate's ability to pass it.
Motley Fool

Withdrawing More Money to Cover Inflation? Beware This Social Security Risk

Inflation is surging as prices rise on goods and services. Some retirees will need to withdraw more money from their retirement accounts to cover added costs. This could result in some seniors taking home fewer Social Security benefits. You've probably heard that inflation is surging. And even if you haven't...
BUSINESS
Jake Wells

Should You Expect More Money From The Government In 2022?

moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here we are in 2022. What can we expect in terms of stimulus money or tax credits from the government? Well, we know that the final Child Tax Credit ended on December 15, 2021. But the good news is there have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
