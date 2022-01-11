ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Man found dead in car on I-95

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff , Matthew Fultz
 5 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was found dead in a car following a shooting on Interstate 95 in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to the interstate near the Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County line at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, January 10.

"It appears the shooting began near the 55-mile marker as a black 2011 Ford Focus and another vehicle were traveling north on I-95," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "At the 58-mile marker near Ruffin Mill Road, the Focus pulled off onto the right shoulder."

It was there, the unknown vehicle pulled in front of the Focus and also stopped on the shoulder.

"A male in the unknown vehicle got out and continued shooting at the Focus," the Virginia State Police email continued. "The Ford's male driver and a male passenger fled on foot."

State police recovered more than two dozen shell casings at the scene and determined they were from two different firearms.

Inside the Ford Focus, state police found a dead male passenger in the back seat.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jamari Phillips.

"That is so scary and so unfortunate. I feel so sorry for the family," Jennifer Harman, who heard the gunshots, said.

"The other passenger who fled on foot was located nearby a short time later. He was not injured. The whereabouts of the driver of the Focus are unknown at this time," the email continued. "The individual from the unknown vehicle also fled the scene on foot and was picked up a short time later near a group of dealerships along I-95."

Those who heard the gunshots said that the senseless violence and number of shots fired gave them a reason to be concerned. State police said that the shooting was a targeted and deliberate act.

"It was pretty scary, just where we're getting to in the world with violence and so forth," one person said.

"It is sad. People just, they don't respect life anymore it doesn't seem like, It makes you sad," Harman said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 26

La La The Truth
5d ago

how did one passenger end up dead and the others got away? plus they pull over and the suspect pulls in front? is there more to this?

Reply(4)
7
FuckJoeBiden
5d ago

be careful who you mess with on the road. sometimes people are crazier than you.

Reply(2)
13
Bad O Knows
5d ago

My deepest Sympathy go's out the Family of the deceased. People with no self control with a gun what can go wrong hmmm everything.

Reply
3
 

