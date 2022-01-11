ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Ortega sworn in for 4th straight term as Nicaragua’s leader

By Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term Monday following elections considered rigged and on a day marked by sanctions from the United States and European Union against members of his government. Alongside him was first lady Rosario Murillo, sworn in...

AFP

US Congress orders probe on Haiti leader's assassination

The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying. Questions have remained on the motivations behind the killing of Moise, who had controversially extended his rule in the Caribbean country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

EU, US widen Nicaragua sanctions as Ortega begins new term

The United States and European Union broadened pressure on Nicaragua Monday with economic sanctions and travel bans as strongman Daniel Ortega began a fourth term as president following a widely-criticized election. Ortega's daughter and a son -- both working as presidential advisors -- were among seven individuals on the EU's list targeting those held responsible for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses, a European Council statement said. Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials with the country's police force and electoral body, it said. "Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," it said.
U.S. POLITICS
q957.com

U.S., EU issue Nicaragua sanctions on Ortega’s inauguration day

(Reuters) – The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on six Nicaraguan officials in coordinated action with the European Union, marking the day of President Daniel Ortega’s inauguration following an election Washington has denounced as rigged. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on...
U.S. POLITICS
Rosario Murillo
Daniel Ortega
BBC

Daniel Ortega: From revolutionary leader to opposition hate figure

Short in stature with big square glasses, Daniel Ortega did not resemble a typical military strongman when he first caught the world's attention in the 1980s. Yet as the leader of Nicaragua's left-wing Sandinista revolution, he was credited with first bringing down a dictator, and then the US-sponsored rebels, who tried to block his move into legitimate power.
POLITICS
AFP

Former Haiti senator arrested in Jamaica over president's murder

A former Haitian lawmaker who is a suspect in the assassination of the country's president has been arrested in Jamaica, Jamaican authorities said Saturday. Jamaican investigators contacted Haitian authorities who said Joseph was "wanted in Haiti as a suspect in the alleged assassination of the Haitian President in 2021," it added.
POLITICS
The Independent

Colombia's government says consul in Haiti received threats

Colombia’s foreign minister said Tuesday the country's consul in Haiti has received threats after trying to provide humanitarian assistance to 18 former Colombia soldiers who were arrested last year for allegedly participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez did not provide details on the nature of the threats aimed at Julio Cesar Santa Martinez. She also did not comment on who made them.Colombia doesn't have an embassy in Haiti, and Santa Martinez has been the country's sole representative as honorary consul since 2016. He provides limited links for Colombian citizens in Haiti...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
Americas
Syria
Politics
Cuba
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Facebook
Instagram
China
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

