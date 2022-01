Chicago Bulls (27-13) at Boston Celtics (21-22) Saturday, January 15, 2022. TV: NBCSB, NBCSCH, NBA-LP Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, WSCR AM 670. The Celtics return home to TD Garden after a 111-99 loss in Philadelphia to face the first place Chicago Bulls. This is the second of 3 games between these two teams this season. The Bulls won the first meeting 128-114 in Boston on November 1. They will face each other one more time in Chicago on April 6. Chicago won the series last season for the first time since 2014-15. The Celtics lead the series 127-107 all time and 71-39 when playing in Boston.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO