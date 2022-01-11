The Well-Deserved Legal Losses of Citizen Trump

As liberals take stock of 2021, they may be tempted to declare the year a failure. The pandemic seems no closer to ending than it did 18 months ago, with nearly 30 percent of Americans still unvaccinated and the Omicron variant sure to spark a surge of infections. President Joe Biden’s signature social spending package, Build Back Better, appears doomed after West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said on Sunday that he would not support the package. Other progressive priorities have stalled, such as immigration reform and voting rights. Worse yet, congressional Democrats look poised to lose their majority in 2022 as retirements mount, Biden’s approval ratings stay mired in the doldrums, and an emboldened Donald Trump plots a 2024 comeback.
