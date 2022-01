I’m very serious about my New Year’s resolutions. I may not complete each one, but I do look at Jan. 1 as a day of new beginnings. I want my resolutions to be an opportunity to look at the world differently and improve myself. Someone reminded me, more than once, of a Mark Twain statement, “Insanity is trying the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” (Perhaps I can get it stitched on a pillow.) We can address my sanity at another time.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO