The Bengals got away with one. That’s what NFL insider Tom Pelissero and friends are saying. Late in the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Game between Cincinnati and the Las Vegas Raiders, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scrambled to his right on third-and-4, and as he approached the sideline, he threw across his body to wide receiver Tyler Boyd, hitting him in the back of the end zone for 10-yard touchdown.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO