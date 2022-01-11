ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

Sergio Pinto named manager of Ocean Bank’s Kendall branch

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergio Pinto, vice president and manager of the Ocean Bank Coral Way branch, also will head the Kendall branch, the bank announced recently. Pinto, who has more than 25 years’...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJBIZ

Ascendia Bank names CFO

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text]Ascendia Bank, formerly Glen Rock Savings Bank, has named a new chief financial officer. Matthew Levinson will oversee a broad range of internal finance-related responsibilities, including financial reporting, budgeting, and management of the bank’s investment portfolio. He joins the bank from Orange Back & Trust Co. of Middletown, N.Y.,...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
mpamag.com

Embrace Home Loans names branch manager for new office in Boston

Embrace Home Loans has announced that Meredith Spence has been named branch manager for the company’s new branch in Boston. In her new role, Spence will be responsible for staffing the new office in the Boston/Seaport district and expanding the lender’s business in the Greater Boston area while continuing to write loans.
BOSTON, MA
WilmingtonBiz

TD Bank Names Regional Vice President, Relationship Manager

TD Bank recently named Scott Sharp as regional vice president for its Carolinas Coastal market, a region that spans from Hilton Head, South Carolina, to Wilmington, and Ryan Spagnolo as relationship manager, serving the North Coast market. Sharp is responsible for managing a team of commercial and small business bankers...
WILMINGTON, NC
NJBIZ

Kearny Bank names VP, project and vendor management services

Earl Jornadal has been named first vice president of project and vendor management services by Kearny Bank, the Fairfield-based lender announced Jan. 3. In his new role, Jornadal manages procedures and processes that include guiding proposed new business initiatives and overseeing vendor management. Jornadal joined Kearny Bank in 2010 as...
KEARNY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
South Miami, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Kendall, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Blake Hall announced as new CEO and President of CHI

Blake Hall has been promoted to CEO and President of Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI). Hall has been with the non-profit health care company for 16 years and has excelled at securing opportunity, growth and quality care improvements. A year ago he was promoted to President but now takes on the overall leadership of CHI as its CEO.
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

JPMorgan Names Market Manager for Real Estate Banking

JPMorgan Chase named Julie Thick as Real Estate Banking (REB) Central Region market manager. The REB business delivers customized debt solutions and treasury services products to real estate developers, investors, operating companies and investment funds across the U.S. Thick will report to Michelle Herrick, head of REB for JPMorgan Chase.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Bank#Business Banking#Boards Of Directors#Ocean Bank#The Ocean Bank Coral Way#Doral Bar Association#Chamber South
communitynewspapers.com

Grant Miller visits Joshs Premium Meats!

Grant Miller visits Joshs Premium Meats! They have one of the most incredible meat selections throughout the country. Josh is a local guy so make sure to check him out!. This story was brought to you by a member of the community. If you have any questions about the article or its contents feel free to contact the author. You too can submit a story here.
MIAMI, FL
Pittsburgh Business Times

Bank of America temporarily shutters these local branches due to omicron

At least one bank operating in the Pittsburgh region has temporarily closed two branches due to the acceleration of the omicron variant. Bank of America Corp., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been taking the safety measure nationwide in recent weeks as Covid-19 cases surge. It is one of Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing banks, having entered the retail market here in September 2018 and now ranks No. 16 by deposit market share.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
communitynewspapers.com

Business for the Arts of Broward Welcomes Three New Board Members

Business for the Arts of Broward (BFA) announces that Marc Aptakin, Timothy L. Bryant and Jérémie Lortie have joined the board of directors. is president and CEO of MAD Studios / Yes We Are MAD, a Fort Lauderdale-based innovative advertising and Tech agency established to deliver high-value marketing, printing, and production, which he founded in 2001. A Miami native, Aptakin also served as president of Vantage Design for nearly four years before founding his own company, gaining valuable experience in building a future-forward solutions and ideas company. Aptakin is also the co-founder of MAD’s sister divisions Mad Dev and Mad Labs, as well as other companies and start-ups.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
appenmedia.com

Providence Bank opens Cumming Branch in Forsyth

Description: Established in 2006, Providence Bank offers an array of banking solutions that include personal and business loan and deposit products as well as the latest in mobile and online banking. In 2019, Providence Bank became a Partner Bank division of Heritage Southeast Bank which has assets of more than $1.5 billion serving customers from North Metro Atlanta to Jacksonville, FL.
CUMMING, GA
pontevedrarecorder.com

Realtor Roxane Felder named company’s education manager

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced the expansion of its training department and the promotion of Realtor Roxane Felder as education manager of the company’s training and coaching programs. In her new role, Felder is responsible for leading and managing the company’s Rising Star program. The course...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
albionnewsonline.com

Citizens State Bank branch open in Newman Grove

Citizens State Bank has announced the opening of its newest branch bank in Newman Grove effective Monday, Jan. 3, after purchasing the Bank of Newman Grove. The Newman Grove location is one of 10 Citizens State Bank locations now operating in Wisner, Leigh, Laurel, Spalding, West Point, Friend, Papillion and Plattsmourth.
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
Community Impact Austin

Two Lake Travis-Westlake BBVA branches convert to PNC banks

All BBVA locations in the U.S. either converted to PNC branches or closed permanently Oct. 8, including two banks in Lake Travis-Westlake that converted. These locations include 7321 RM 620, Austin, in Four Points along with 3633 Bee Caves Road, Austin, near Rollingwood. BBVA Group finalized the sale of its U.S. banking operations to The PNC Financial Services Group over the summer, according to a press release. The company will retain its U.S. presence through BBVA Securities and the New York branch, which will serve large corporate and institutional clients. Following the acquisition, Pittsburgh-based PNC is the fifth-largest commercial banking organization by assets in the country. www.pnc.com.
AUSTIN, TX
communitynewspapers.com

Legals 1.17.2022

This story was brought to you by a member of the community. If you have any questions about the article or its contents feel free to contact the author. You too can submit a story here. Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy