Sergio Pinto named manager of Ocean Bank’s Kendall branch

All BBVA locations in the U.S. either converted to PNC branches or closed permanently Oct. 8, including two banks in Lake Travis-Westlake that converted. These locations include 7321 RM 620, Austin, in Four Points along with 3633 Bee Caves Road, Austin, near Rollingwood. BBVA Group finalized the sale of its U.S. banking operations to The PNC Financial Services Group over the summer, according to a press release. The company will retain its U.S. presence through BBVA Securities and the New York branch, which will serve large corporate and institutional clients. Following the acquisition, Pittsburgh-based PNC is the fifth-largest commercial banking organization by assets in the country. www.pnc.com.
