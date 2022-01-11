ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese broadcaster ordered to pay EPL $213M over TV rights

By The Associated Press
Ledger-Enquirer
 5 days ago

A Chinese broadcaster has been ordered to pay the English Premier League at least $213 million by the High Court in London over the collapse of one of the competition's most lucrative international rights agreements. The league terminated the deal last year after PPTV failed to pay two installments...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

The Independent

Premier League in a mess over Covid postponements amid Tottenham fury

When Tottenham Hotspur learned that their match against Arsenal was off, there was “fury” within the club. That comes across in a strong statement, of which the stand-out line is this: “We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule.”Many will be furiously nodding their head. The argument being made around much of the game is that this is “a mess”.There is some irony to the fact that the announcement of the postponement was delayed so as not to distract from another televised game, just as that match was pretty much finishing the title race.It wasn’t a great...
UEFA
The Independent

Tottenham vs Arsenal: North London derby postponed as Premier League accepts Gunners’ request

The north London derby match between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday has been postponed after the Premier League accepted a request from the depleted Gunners, with Spurs understood to be extremely unhappy with the situation.The league issued a statement confirming the news on Saturday afternoon, after Arsenal had submitted a request on Friday with a host of players missing due to coronavirus, injury, suspension and some on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).“Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ledger-Enquirer

City opens up 13-point lead in EPL, Coutinho scores on debut

For Pep Guardiola, the biggest challenge now will be convincing his Manchester City players the English Premier League title race is not over. “My job is to take it out from the brain and heads of my players,” Guardiola said after City beat nearest rival Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday. “To try not to believe what other people are going to say.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s Ashes embarrassment was completed as Australia sealed a 4-0 series victory with a Hobart hammering.Australia won by 146 runs as England were bowled out for 124 in the space of 22.4 overs on day three of the fifth Test.It was also a miserable weekend for Rafael Benitez as his brief Everton reign ended and Novak Djokovic the number one men’s tennis player, who was deported from Australia after failing to overturn the decision to cancel his visa.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.Rafael Benitez gives instructions in his final game as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria on brink of group-stage exit after shock defeat to Equatorial Guinea

Reigning Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria are staring at an unexpected early exit after losing 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea.It leaves Riyad Mahrez and his side bottom of Group E after two rounds of fixtures and they will need a victory in their final game, which comes against group leaders Ivory Coast.Esteban Obiang scored the only goal of the match, 20 minutes from time, to send his nation up into second with a fine chance of making the knock-outs.Earlier, Sierra Leone made it two shock results from two group stage games after they twice came from behind to earn a...
FIFA
The Independent

Antonio Conte claims Tottenham ‘deserve much more’ amid current struggles

Antonio Conte has said the people at Tottenham Hotspur “deserve much more” as the Italian tries to take the club back to the top tier of English football.Conte has inherited a tough task at Spurs, who are no longer challenging for the top honours after several years of decline.The Italian has spoken at length about the “important gap” the club has to bridge with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool Chelsea and Manchester United and how his side are currently “in the middle”.He has looked forlorn in recent weeks as he saw his side lose a Carabao Cup semi-final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
SOCCER
The Independent

Antonio Conte happy at Tottenham but ‘will see’ about long-term future

Antonio Conte could not give assurances about his long-term future at Tottenham but insists he is happy at the club.Conte signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season when he joined the club in November as he tries to take Spurs back to the top table of English football.He has inherited a bigger job than he thought, though, and has spoken publicly about how there is an “important gap” between his side and the top four.🎙 “For sure I want to improve the situation. I think that the people deserve much more than this.”Antonio Conte previews Sunday's North...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
Benzinga

Bill Gate's Green Energy Consortium Proves Hydro Stock Resilience

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. As more countries struggle to cope with floods, wildfires, landslides, and other natural disasters exacerbated by human behavior, the global debate continues about how to tackle climate change, and interest in green hydrogen stocks grows stronger.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

WSL: Manchester United run riot against Birmingham as City continue winning run

Manchester United denied Birmingham City two wins on the bounce as they claimed a dominant 5-0 win in the Women’s Super League on Saturday. Birmingham came into the match off the back of a huge upset over league leaders Arsenal, but United made sure they didn’t have the same fate and came out firing.Marc Skinner’s side were 3-0 up after 20 minutes thanks to goals from captain Katie Zelem and Leah Galton, before the afternoon went from bad to worse for the visitors as Emily Ramsey hit in an own goal and Alessia Russo added a fifth with a strike...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Aston Villa vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon. The fixture comes just days after the two teams met in the third round of the FA Cup, with Ralf Rangnick’s side holding on to a 1-0 victory after Scott McTominay stuck early. After a tumultuous first half of the season, United entered the weekend six points adrift of the top four, although Rangnick’s side do also have two games in hand. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEMeanwhile, Aston Villa have made an early statement of intent in the transfer market after completing the signings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. United left victorious when the two sides met just a few days ago in the FA Cup third round after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes. Ralf Rangnick’s side still have plenty of ground to make up in the league, though, with the club six points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo publicly urged his teammates to improve their attitudes. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEVilla have been showing their own intent in the transfer window with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

