John Cena on Being at WWE WrestleMania 38, If He's Done Wrestling

After last week's reveal that Seth Rollins would be taking on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, it was time for the two stars to come face to face. They both made their way out to the ring and after their introductions, Reigns took the microphone first and called for the crowd to acknowledge him. Rollins then said alright and said to acknowledge this as quite a moment. "I was thinking what do you say, for old time's sake. Go on throw it in there, you know you want to." Rollins was holding his fist out for a classic Shield fist bump, but Reigns smirked and said "That's beneath me now."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO