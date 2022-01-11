Former Bethlehem mayor Robert Donchez tapped for county role

The argument that the reason why warehouses – and little else – have been the only developments built in Palmer Township’s Chrin Commerce Center has some merit. An economic symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic was a boom in e-commerce and those goods needed to be stored somewhere in close proximity to Philadelphia and New York City markets. But it’s a cop out for Palmer Township supervisors to blame the pandemic for development that’s largely unwanted by its constituents, and it’s a disappointment that the Charles Chrin Companies haven’t delivered on the promise of a mix of industry, retail, restaurants and hotels at the center. We’re guessing a Sheetz and Wendy’s are not what taxpayers had in mind for the retail and restaurant components of the center. It’s incumbent on the developer to do better, especially considering his center is the beneficiary of a tax increment financing plan that diverted tax proceeds from the school district, county and township toward paying for the Route 33 interchange that provides convenient access to the center. Township supervisors also have a duty to hold the developer accountable. We understand that warehouses are going to be part of the equation given the location of the center, but it was sold to us as a “commerce center,” not a “warehouse center.”

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO