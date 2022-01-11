ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax season starting two weeks early this year thanks to COVID, IRS funding

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZwsJ_0diXhQ3i00

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding authorization from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Starbucks workers in 9 cities looking to unionize

Avoiding a paper tax return will be more than important than ever this year to avert processing delays, Rettig said. He urged taxpayers to file their returns electronically and to get their refunds by direct deposit.

It is also import for taxpayers who received a COVID-19 relief Economic Impact Payment last year or who got an advance Child Tax Credit payment to make sure they report the correct amount on their tax returns to avoid processing delays, Rettig said.

The IRS will send letters to recipients of the impact payments and the advance Child Tax Credit payments and taxpayers can also check for the amounts they received on the website IRS.gov.

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

The deadline for tax returns to be filed is Monday, April 18 this year, three days later than the normal April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a result of a Emancipation Holiday in the District of Columbia. By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

April 18 is the deadline for filing tax returns or requesting an extension. which gives taxpayers until Oct. 17 to file their returns for 2021.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flashpoint over who is worthy of government support. Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. […]
INCOME TAX
WTAJ

Nearly 20 storage units broken into, state police investigate

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after nearly 20 storage units in Cambria County were broken into, state police say. According to state police, on Dec. 29, Storage units at Portage Storage, located off of Portage Street in Portage Township, were broken into and had weapons along with other items stolen out of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man steals vehicle, scraps it at recycling yard

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Boswell man faces charges after state police say he stole a vehicle and scrapped it at a recycling yard. On Jan. 1 state police received a report of a stolen 2000 Jeep Cherokee from a parking lot off of the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway in Jenner Township, according to […]
BOSWELL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

Is there a child tax credit in January? Here's when your next payment will arrive

Starting Jan. 24, you can file your tax return with the IRS -- that's how you'll get any child tax credit money that's due to you as a refund. But before tax season arrives, you'll want to start gathering important tax documents to make filing easier, and that includes Letter 6419. It has details about your child tax credit money that you'll need for your taxes. If you haven't received that form yet, keep an eye out for it in the mail.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Covid#Ap#Child Tax Credit#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How much you need to earn to file taxes

Some Americans don’t have high enough earnings to file taxes, so many wonder what you need to make to file taxes with the IRS. 2021 had a lot of stimulus payment opportunities, so this year it may be a good idea to file taxes even if you wouldn’t normally need to.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: You might be eligible to claim $5,000

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Saturday: COVID home tests, $139 AirPods 3, more The federal government gave away a staggering amount of money to Americans in 2021 — tens of billions of dollars, in fact, across more than half a dozen stimulus checks meant to help people get through the pandemic. That year-long river of money flowing easily made 2021 the year of the stimulus check. And while no more of those payments are coming from the federal government anytime soon, it all had such a big impact last year that the ripples will still be...
INCOME TAX
ZDNet

How to get COVID financial relief when filing your taxes

COVID-19's impact on 2020 was immense. Hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives, and many more felt the grief from those losses. Although there were improvements in 2021, many individuals still faced economic challenges that began in 2020. Most Americans, however, received two stimulus payments in 2020 to help out (and those were thankfully tax free). There was a third in 2021 of up to $1,400. And then there was the Advanced Child Tax Credit for eligible parents. The IRS sent advance payments from July to December of up to $300 per child.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Who gets the biggest tax refund?

Tax season for 2022 will look a bit different, and the IRS may be sending larger refunds to some. Things like the child tax credit and stimulus payments will play a role in how much people end up getting back. Tax returns will be accepted by the IRS starting Jan....
INCOME TAX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

A host of issues could make filing your taxes more complicated this year. Here's what you need to know

The annual tax-return filing season will kick off later this month. It might not be pretty. A host of issues could slow things down and make for more complicated tax-return preparation. Among them: The Internal Revenue Service still hasn't worked through all of the returns from last year, Congress threw in some new wrinkles...
INCOME TAX
KWCH.com

Tax experts say IRS is still processing past years, file early

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s tax season again and some people may need help with filing certain credits for 2021. With the advanced child tax credit option in 2021 along with expanded education credits and new itemizations allowed for the Kansas State Refund, Nolan Christensen, the owner of Christensen Financial Services says he’s been seeing a lot of people come in looking for help filing their taxes this year.
WICHITA, KS
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy