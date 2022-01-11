ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying Up Precedes Spectacular Repricing Cycles

The negative start to 2022 is a step in the mean reversion needed - but much more is yet to come. In November, at around $1,700 per share, Canada's e-commerce superstar Shopify (SHOP) was priced at a crazy 40x the company's revenue and was officially the most expensive component of the...

Seeking Alpha

Harmonic: New Video Delivery Technologies Could Push The Stock Price Up

Harmonic offers high-performance video delivery software and cable access solutions. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reports a significant amount of cash ready to be invested in research and development and marketing. Management already announced new tier 1 clients, and I believe that we can expect more in the coming years. I would also expect demand for the company’s COTS servers and the new MAC Anywhere technology. Finally, I would also expect operational synergies from recent acquisitions. Yes, I am optimistic about the company’s business outlook, and I am buying shares at the current price mark.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

InPlay Oil: Every Time I Want To Sell, I Look At The Numbers And Sit Tight

InPlay Oil has completed the acquisition of Prairie Storm Resources and has now provided its FY2022 guidance. In November, I explained how I initiated a long position in InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) by buying shares of Prairie Storm Resources, which was being acquired by InPlay Oil in a cash and stock deal. Unfortunately the majority of the consideration was paid in cash but this also meant that I was able to acquire InPlay Oil for an implied consideration of just C$0.98 per share. Now, just two months after that article was published, InPlay Oil is trading at around C$3. Due to the very aggressive move up in the company's share price I was considering to sell my position and move to greener pastures. I decided to run all numbers again using the recently published guidance update and decided there appears to be more room to run.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Why OrganiGram Should Generate Consistent Growth Going Forward

OrganiGram enjoys its second solid quarter in a row. OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) exceeded expectations for the second quarter in a row; boosting gross margins, significantly narrowing its net loss, and beating on revenue by a large amount. In this article we'll look at what's driving OrganiGram's improvement and key headwinds keeping...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Week 3 MDA Breakout Stocks - January 2022: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 3 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and a Dow stock pick. The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 7 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 240 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Tech Stocks Vs. REITs: Which Are Better Investments In 2022?

Right now, a lot of investors are rushing to buy the dips in the tech sector. I want to preface this article by saying that I invest in both tech stocks and REITs. I wouldn't invest in just one or the other, as diversification is a core pillar of my philosophy when it comes to the investment world.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.77% to $310.20 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. Microsoft Corp. closed $39.47 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Takeda Pharmaceutical: Will Continue To Trade This For Income For Some Time To Come

We wrote about Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) back in October and really liked what we saw with respect to the company's fundamentals. As we can see below on the technical chart, the descending triangle which was playing itself out at the time seems to have finally bottomed. Suffice it to say, we are expecting higher prices from here on for reasons we will get into. What really attracted us at the time was the company's extensive pipeline with really encouraging possibilities across a host of sectors. Furthermore, and what was crucial in our eyes was that the firm was generating ample cash-flow to ensure the pipeline was being given every possibility to prove itself. Management reiterated this on the recent earnings call by stating that its intention was to continue to invest behind its growth drivers which will undoubtedly lead to higher R&D investment in upcoming quarters. From a longevity standpoint, this is what investors want to see.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Tekla Healthcare Investors: Understanding The Mechanics Of Its 8.5% Yield

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed end fund (CEF) that currently sports an 8.5% current yield. Over the weekend, I read with great interest an article purportedly tailor made for retirees searching for yield. The article suggested that Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH), with its roughly 8.5% current yield, was a fantastic closed end fund (CEF) and well suited for retirees. Although I don't have any objections or strong opinions per se regarding the quality of the underlying stocks contained within this closed end fund, I just want to provide some additional clarity on the mechanics of how this 8.5% yield is achieved.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Bitcoin Mining And Real Estate Lead A 5 IPO Week

Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. REIT Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) plans to raise $252 million at a $603 million market cap. The company’s portfolio consists of 156 commercial properties across 32 states, focused on single-tenant, income producing industrial, medical, retail, and office properties. Four Springs’ properties were 99.8% leased as of 12/15/21, though its 10 largest tenants accounted for nearly half of its ABR.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Melting Under The Surface

The widely followed Nasdaq index remains just 6% below its November all-time high. The widely followed Nasdaq index remains just 6% below its November all-time high, but 38% of... ...its member stocks are down by at least half. This week, the negative divergence has continued with nearly two declining shares...
STOCKS
