ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Head of Serbian Orthodox Church tests positive for virus

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctj1h_0diXgMS900
Serbia Orthodox Christmas Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije performs the traditional Divine Liturgy in the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Orthodox believers in Serbia celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Patriarch Porfirije, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has tested positive for COVID-19, the church said Tuesday, amid a surge in infections in the country and elsewhere in the Balkan region.

Porfirije has developed “very mild symptoms of the virus infection” and remains in home isolation, said the statement. It added that Porfirije is carrying out administrative duties entirely without problems.

The 60-year-old patriarch became the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church after the previous patriarch, Irinej, died in November 2020 after contracting the coronavirus.

Porfirije on Sunday attended a mass ceremony in Republika Srpska, the Serb-run part of neighboring Bosnia, where few people wore face masks.

Serbia reported over 13,000 new infections on Tuesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic in the country of 7 million people. The number of daily new cases has risen sharply after New Year's celebrations that included open-air concerts and relaxed anti-virus rules.

Experts say the current rise in cases is driven partly by the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus and is likely to worsen further. Epidemiologist Predrag Kon on Monday criticized the virus policies of authorities.

“Everything that was organized should not have happened,” Kon said. “Belgrade exploded after New Year's and now it's spreading to the rest of Serbia.”

Serbia has recorded over 1.3 million cases of infection since the start of the pandemic while almost 13,000 people have died of COVID-19.

Infections have been on the rise in neighboring Croatia where authorities further limited gatherings from Tuesday, widened the mandatory use of face masks and urged companies to organize home work when possible.

Croatia on Tuesday reported almost 8,000 new cases in the past 24 hours while authorities said that 38 people died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the country to nearly 13,000.

Croatia's neighbor, Slovenia, on Tuesday reported 5,164 new cases of coronavirus, which the official STA news agency said is the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic. Slovenia has tightened entry and other rules in face of the omicron wave.

In Bosnia, authorities in part of the country said they recorded a 98% rise in infections in the past week which has led to the tightening of rules on gatherings and testing. Officials said further limitations are possible.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns

Orthodox Christians in Russia Serbia and other countries began Christmas observances Thursday amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches.The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular. The churches in Romania Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece mark it on Dec. 25 along with other Christian denominations. The Russian Orthodox Church, the largest Orthodox congregation, said celebrants must wear masks and observe social distancing at services. But a live broadcast of the service from Moscow s huge Christ The Savior...
RELIGION
The Week

Serbian Orthodox patriarch tests positive for COVID after attending outlawed nationalist celebration

The patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, whose predecessor died after contracting COVID-19 in 2020, has tested positive for the virus, The Associated Press reports. Patriarch Porfirije, age 60, reportedly has very mild symptoms that have not prevented him from carrying out his duties as he self-isolates. His predecessor, Patriarch Irinej, died in November 2020 at age 90 after contracting the virus.
RELIGION
WPXI Pittsburgh

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Daily virus cases in Russia double as omicron spreads

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian authorities on Monday reported a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases, apparently driven by the rapid spread of the omicron variant health officials warned about last week. The country's state coronavirus task force registered 30,726 new infections over the last 24 hours, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Balkan#Republika
WPXI Pittsburgh

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19. Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Turkish leader Erdogan visits Albania to boost ties

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Albania and Turkey on Monday pledged to further boost their ties and increase their economic and cultural relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake.
WORLD
The Independent

Trial against philanthropist and dozens resumes in Turkey

The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala resumed Monday — the 1539th day of his pre-trial detention — without his participation.The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so, most recently in a court proceeding in late December.Philanthropist Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul said in October he would no longer attend the trial via...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dallassun.com

Russian Orthodox Church creates prayer for gamers

Church representatives propose 39 initiatives, including a service for people obsessed with computers. Members of the Russian Orthodox Church have come out with 39 new initiatives, including a new prayer service for those who are ?possessed with computer passion.?. The initiatives were submitted at the end of 2021 to the...
RELIGION
The Independent

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty But something changed over the course of a week.Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.Clashes with police soon broke out, and...
PROTESTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mexico president returns after 2nd COVID-19 infection

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his morning news conference Monday following a week of isolation for his second coronavirus infection. The president used his relatively speedy recovery to remark on the lighter symptoms of the omicron variant, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”

There Great Britain returns to under 100 thousand cases per day for the first time since 21 December, so much so that in London we return to talk about goodbye to the Green pass. However, to launch a first alarm on a sub-variant of Omicron is the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency which on Friday warned that it had traced 53 sequences of a sub-lineage of Omicron, called BA.2, which has been talked about since December, explaining that it will be monitored carefully. Because the first 53 cases come after that already Israel had detected 20 during the genetic sequencing of Covid patients. “This variant contains more mutations than Omicron and – according to the Business Standard – could be more violent.” Although scientists are concerned about the new sub-variant – the British tabloid reads – little is known about the dangers it entails.
WORLD
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brazil starts vaccinating children after weeks of delay

Fifteen Brazilian children received COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, marking the start of an effort that was delayed several weeks by the federal government's reluctance to endorse the immunization of children.The country’s health regulator issued approval on Dec. 16 for the administration of the Pfizer shot to kids aged 5 to 11. The decision incensed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who has since complained about vaccinating children, saying he won't let his 11-year-old daughter get shots and warning of possible side effects.A study released by U.S. health authorities in late December determined that serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine...
HEALTH
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
70K+
Followers
86K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy