In the latest delay of Tesla’s Cybertruck, new reports indicate it may detract from its plan for a 2022 release.The electric vehicle is slated for production at the $1.1 billion Austin Gigafactory in southeast Travis County. But as Mashable reported, the order page for the Cybertruck formerly mentioned production would near in 2022. Now, it states “you will be able to complete your configuration as production nears.” First announced in 2019, the Cybertruck had originally been planned for late 2021 production. The latest delays were further backed up by Reuters, which cited an unnamed source familiar with the matter said...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO