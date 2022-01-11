ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

State Senate approves package of bills to make absentee voting easier

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvlzW_0diXaycp00

The state Senate has passed a package of bills designed to make it easier to vote.

One would continue the expansion of absentee voting that took place in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing voters who feel uncomfortable going to the polls in person to vote absentee. Those voters could request absentee ballots, beginning with school board elections in the spring. The bills would also reduce the voter registration deadline from 25 days before an election to ten days before. The measure would increase the number of ballot drop-off locations and make it easier for New Yorker to register to vote at a second address within the state.

Some of those measures overturn decisions made by voters in November.

In her State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed the reduction of the registration deadline to ten days.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Bush pushes voting bill to Senate

President Joe Biden is making his case for voting rights, but the bill will most likely not pass. Biden had come to the Capitol to prod Democratic senators in a closed-door meeting, but he was not optimistic when he emerged. He vowed to keep fighting for the sweeping legislation that advocates say is vital to protecting elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wamc.org

NYS Senate approves voting expansion measures

The New York State Senate has approved a package of bills to expand voter access, after voters in November rejected two ballot proposals to make it easier to vote. The bills would continue expanded absentee ballot voting that was allowed earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, and permit voters to cite the virus as a reason to skip going to the polls. They would instead receive mail-in ballots for the spring school board elections, the June primary and November’s general election.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WETM

Hochul proposes State Voting Rights Act, expanded absentee voting

(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing an expansion of voting rights in New York through a new state-wide Voting Rights Act. The Governor’s proposal would establish a state-level voting rights act that will enhance protections against voter suppression and vote dilution; establish new protections against voter intimidation and deception; improve language access for voters; and require boards of elections in jurisdictions with a history of civil rights violations to obtain pre-clearance for changes to election-related policies and practices.
ELECTIONS
dallassun.com

Election and voting-rights package remains stalled in U.S. Senate

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say is needed to protect democracy. Democrats contended since the 2020 election, Republican-led states such as Texas have passed laws that could subvert future elections. Last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
crossroadstoday.com

Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy. In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Why a Republican legislator wants to make it easier for ex-offenders to vote

Mike Cherry says it’s his religious faith, and the Republican Party’s distant history of expanding voting rights to African Americans and women, that led him to sponsor legislation many wouldn’t expect to see from the modern-day GOP. A Richmond-area pastor just sworn into office, Cherry’s first legislative package includes a top priority for voting-rights groups: […] The post Why a Republican legislator wants to make it easier for ex-offenders to vote appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Absentee Voting#Bills#Early Voting#Fingerlakes1 Com App
eastcountytoday.net

Bill Supporting Live Entertainment Venues Passes State Senate in 32-0 Vote

SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco)’s legislation, Senate Bill 793, passed the Senate with a bipartisan vote of 32-0. It will now head to the Assembly for policy committee hearings. SB 793, the Entertainment Venue Recovery Act, creates a new live music entertainment venue license to reduce the burden on these venues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRG.com

Iowa senators against proposal to make legislation easier to pass

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa’s Senate delegation is against a proposal by President Joe Biden to reduce the filibuster, a tool used to slow legislation through the upper chamber. The president says a limited change is needed to pass important voting rights legislation, though Sen. Chuck Grassley says Republicans...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KEPR

WA senator proposes 'COVID Bill of Rights' package

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Washington senator is introducing a series of bills he says will protect individual rights relating to COVID-19 vaccinations. Senator Jim McCune, representing the 2nd Legislative District, proposed a 'COVID Bill of Rights' package for consideration during the 2022 legislative session. The package highlights four measures.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Republicans could face federal charges for signing fake electoral college certificates, state attorney general says

A group of Michigan Republicans who signed fake documents purporting to award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump could be facing federal criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Speaking on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Ms Nessel said her office had been “evaluating” charges for signers of the ersatz vote certificates “for nearly a year”."I will say that under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she said.The fake document was signed by 16 people, many of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy