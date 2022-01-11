State Senate approves package of bills to make absentee voting easier

The state Senate has passed a package of bills designed to make it easier to vote.

One would continue the expansion of absentee voting that took place in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing voters who feel uncomfortable going to the polls in person to vote absentee. Those voters could request absentee ballots, beginning with school board elections in the spring. The bills would also reduce the voter registration deadline from 25 days before an election to ten days before. The measure would increase the number of ballot drop-off locations and make it easier for New Yorker to register to vote at a second address within the state.

Some of those measures overturn decisions made by voters in November.

In her State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed the reduction of the registration deadline to ten days.

