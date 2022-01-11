ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An emotional Jimmy Kimmel remembers “the sweetest man,” Bob Saget

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Kimmel took time out at the open of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to remember his friend and fellow comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. He was 65. “Before we start the show,” an emotional Kimmel addressed the camera, “before the audience...

