Fugue, the cloud security company, announced that it commands a decisive edge over its competitors across a range of customer satisfaction metrics, according to a new report from G2, the world’s largest independent software marketplace. The report closed out a year that saw Fugue become the only product that unifies infrastructure as code and cloud runtime security under a single policy as code engine and the only product with advanced organization management capabilities that address the needs of enterprises with multiple business units operating under different cloud security and compliance requirements.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO