The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best collections of jerseys in Major League Baseball. How do the jerseys stack up against one another?. When watching your favorite team for two-thirds of the year, it cannot be overlooked how fun it is to see the team win AND look good while doing it. Call us homers, but most St. Louis Cardinals fans would agree that the team has some of the best uniforms in the league. In fact, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the Cardinals home/away combo (not including alternate uniforms) the best set of uniforms in baseball.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 58 MINUTES AGO