Computers

NVIDIA releases a 12GB GeForce RTX 3080

By Liam Dawe
GamingOnLinux
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it's nice to see new models - is anyone even going to be able to buy one? Even if you can, will it be a reasonable price? Probably a big no to both. You also wouldn't really know it exists, since NVIDIA for some reason decided to keep this release...

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

NVIDIA 510.39.01 Beta driver out for Linux

After silently launching the RTX 3080 12GB, NVIDIA has also today put out a brand new Beta driver for Linux with version 510.39.01 now available. The interesting part is, the changelog mentions quite a number of things that were added in previous driver releases like support for the GBM API. There's also mentions of extensions that were added in previous stable releases too. It's likely that this will be their new "Production Branch" driver that has pulled over lots of changes from their "New Feature Branch". Confused? NVIDIA explain it like so:
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

DOOMED: Demons of the Nether turns Minecraft into modern DOOM

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Installation is easy enough too and I've tested it working nicely on Linux. Make sure you have a fresh install of Minecraft 1.16.13, download the pack and then simply extract the contents into your Minecraft saves folder usually found in ~/.minecraft/saves/. That's it, as it comes with everything needed.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Bold GeForce RTX 4090 Prediction Has NVIDIA's Next-Gen GPU Hitting 400 FPS In Doom Eternal

There is little to no chance that NVIDIA will unveil its next-generation Ada Lovelace GPU at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, but if past leaks and rumors are accurate, it will arrive later this year. It's also anticipated to bring with it a massive performance uplift. How massive? We won't know until Ada Lovelace actually materializes, but at least one estimate pegs NVIDIA's top card built around its next-gen GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090 (presumably), as being able to hit 400 frames per second in Doom Eternal.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Looks like Portal 2 is the first Steam Deck Verified title

We expect plenty more news on titles being Deck Verified over the rest of this month and next, considering how close we're getting to the first batch of customers being invited to actually purchase a unit. The question remains though: exactly how many will actually stick with their reservation? It's likely plenty won't due to various reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

OBS Studio pulls in NVIDIA as a new sponsor

OBS Studio continues growing, with NVIDIA joining as their latest big sponsor to help this free and open source project continue getting better. Announced by the official OBS account on Twitter, it notes that NVIDIA is a new Diamond sponsor. This means that NVIDIA will be providing at least $50,000 a year to the project. This doesn't mean NVIDIA has any kind of control over OBS and they join the likes of Logitech, Twitch, Facebook and more in helping to fund probably the best way to record and livestream video on Linux.
TECHNOLOGY
GamingOnLinux

Humble Bundle decides you need another launcher for parts of Humble Choice

First up, they’re moving back towards how it started with Humble Monthly. There’s only going to be one single tier at $11.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 - with regional pricing and more regions supported, except if you’re on the Classic plan you continue to be billed in USD. The amount of games will fluctuate, and hopefully mean they will be better and you will get access to all of them.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Survival game Vintage Story gets another huge upgrade with improved combat

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. Not just big additions though, there's plenty of smaller bits to make playing it easier like WASD scrolling on the world map, lots of gameplay balancing, bug fixes and more. We do often include affiliate links...
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

NVIDIA Reveals $249 GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics Card at CES 2022, Includes Ray-Tracing and DLSS

Priced at just $249, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card doesn’t skimp on features, as it comes equipped with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray-tracing and 3rd gen Tensor Cores for DLSS as well as AI applications. This means gamers can play ray traced games on a 50-class GPU at over 60 FPS. Since RTX-powered ray tracing and DLSS are the new standard in gaming, this budget-priced graphics processing unit makes them more accessible than ever. Read more for the CES 2022 unveil and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

EVGA GeForce RTX 3050 XC Packs NVIDIA's Latest Ampere Gaming GPU In A Compact Card

It didn't take long for EVGA to announce a custom graphics card based on NVIDIA's just-announced GeForce RTX 3050, the latest addition to its growing line of Ampere GPUs. And actually we're looking at two models from EVGA, including the GeForce RTX 3050 XC and LGeForce RTX 3050 XC Black, both in a relatively compact form factor.
COMPUTERS
d1softballnews.com

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB arrives tomorrow January 11th, here’s what to expect

Tomorrow 11th January, at 15:00, NVIDIA should announce – according to the latest rumors – the new one GeForce RTX 3080 12GB. Based on what has been leaked so far, the card it will not have only 2 GB of more memory, reaching 12GB of GDDR6X memory like the RTX 3080 Ti model, but will also have an increased bus and GA102 GPU with more active drives.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

DXVK 1.9.3 is out supporting DLSS, D3D9 improvements and more

Other improvements include a fix for a "DXGI issue which would sometimes cause games to fail to enter fullscreen mode on some displays that do not support low rates across all resolutions" and improvements for Black Mesa, Crysis 3 Remastered, Euro Truck Simulator, Injustice Gods Among Us, Rocksmith 2014, Spliter Cell: Chaos Theory, Sim City 2013 and The Guild 3.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Check out the original Half-Life with Ray Tracing

Want to play with some real-time path tracing in Half-Life? Well, a modder is doing just that and has released a small teaser to show it off. The work is actually based on an existing effort, which will bring Vulkan Ray Tracing into Xash3D FWGS, a game engine that's compatible with classic Valve games designed for modding. The modder going by sultim_t, mentions their work will see the source code released when the mod is ready. They said it will provide hardware accelerated ray tracing with the possibility to "calculate global illumination, reflections, refractions, soft shadows and other visual effects with interactive framerates".
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Acer introduce three new gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU at CES 2022

Acer announced refreshes across its lines of Predator and Nitro gaming laptops, starting off the year with new models of the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 and Acer Nitro 5. All of the laptops feature the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, while the Acer Nitro 5 also includes AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series processor options. They also come with one month of Xbox Game Pass, giving gamers day-one access to popular titles and the ability to play with friends, whether they’re on PC or console.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Looks like Monster Hunter Rise runs well on Linux with Proton

Monster Hunter Rise has just released on Steam today from Capcom and the good news is - it appears to run very nicely out of the box with Steam Play Proton on Linux. That's another tick in the box for a big AAA title. Tested with Proton Experimental, the only...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer - Part 8: Shovelware with a Penguin

After completing all of the boxed Quake games for Linux, I was left with indecision. So if I could not settle on a single game to play, why not try one hundred? 100 Great Linux Games is a software compilation put out by Canadian publisher Global Star Software. Made for a time of slow internet speeds and limited storage, these kinds of retail collections allowed users to explore hundreds of freeware and shareware titles from the comfort of a single CD-ROM.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti flashed with RTX 3090 BIOS to achieve a staggering 110 MH/s mining Ethereum

YouTuber and crypto mining expert, CryptoDonkeyMiner, contacted this writer earlier today about a story we ran on December 13th, 2021. The story explained how a recent firmware upgrade to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti LHR graphics card series' performance showed also an increased hash rate during Ethereum mining. However, when utilizing the same firmware upgrade to flash the BIOS of a non-EVGA RTX 3080 Ti GPU brand, you could see the same performance increase (as high as 21%) during crypto mining.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

